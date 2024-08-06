Lincoln Project Looks Forward to JD Vance Debating ‘America’s Dad’

Something this editor did not know about Gov. Tim Walz until today is that he's "America's dad." We do that his actual daughter, Hope, was sending out tweets on National Guard troop movements during the 2020 riots in Minnesota: "… what I do know is that the Guard will not be arresting people tonight," she assured rioters on Twitter.

Maybe they mean he's America's dad because he made Minnesota a sanctuary state for transgender children and signed a bill letting the state take custody of your kids and give them the "gender-affirming care" they needed. If your real dad won't allow you to sterilize yourself with puberty blockers, then the state will become your dad.

The Lincoln Project, which is allegedly a group of Republicans trying to get the party back to its pre-MAGA days by urging everyone to vote Democrat, broke the news of Walz's selection with a photo with a bunch of little kids who surprisingly aren't masked.

VP Harris has selected MN gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate. pic.twitter.com/ezEYzRPGcs — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 6, 2024

Of course the Lincoln project would pick the photo where the old guy is touching kids https://t.co/h4RFctMuT4 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 6, 2024

The folks are looking forward to weirdo J.D. Vance, father of three, debating America's dad. Look, here's a photo of Walz reading to young schoolchildren.

Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law that makes it legal to mutilate and sterilize children. He turned the state of Minnesota into a sanctuary state for children “seeking gender affirming care.” pic.twitter.com/0fO5XKfzaq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2024

Anyway, they're hyped for the vice presidential debates:

JD realizing he's going to have to debate America's Dad pic.twitter.com/4OtBvUeCdB — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 6, 2024

The Lincoln Project trying not to tweet about daddies https://t.co/ME83XRW5pQ pic.twitter.com/ZsgaFeV5EO — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 6, 2024

That weird old white dude is America's dad to you? — Mystical Redneck (@ChappellDavid) August 6, 2024

"America's Dad"?



95% of the populace has no idea who the fuck he is.



But they're about to find out he's a radical, hardcore, leftist. — Palace Of Stone (@PalaceOfStone) August 6, 2024

America’s dad should be sure his kids aren’t near the Lincoln Project. Not safe. — Lewis Amselem (@TheDiplomad) August 6, 2024

Americas dad? Lmfao. pic.twitter.com/5XwpHhtPBo — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) August 6, 2024

Glad he’s not my dad. He’d force me to transition. — RiaDelRio (@RiaDelRio2) August 6, 2024

My dad didn't get a DUI and then pretend to be deaf. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) August 6, 2024

America’s dad wants his kids to read porn — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 6, 2024

Most Americans don’t even know who he is.



If he’s America’s dad, he’s a deadbeat. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) August 6, 2024

America’s creepy uncle* — UPatriot153 (@UniverslPatriot) August 6, 2024

JD realizing he is going to debate #TamponTim pic.twitter.com/kGtxvn58nP — Susan (@sgsander_moore) August 6, 2024

“America’s dad”? LOL this guy is a riot sympathizer who oversaw changing a state flag and renaming a lake, he’s so woke.

Maybe he’s a douches-for-Kamala dad, but he’s not relatable. — Do What's Right (@do_whats_rite) August 6, 2024

No one outside of Minnesota knows who the hell that guy is. — 🇺🇸Jimmy Dean Sausage Biscuit 🇺🇸 (@deans_biscuit) August 6, 2024

They're getting to know him pretty quickly, including his military service and his far-left views on everything. We got to know him a little bit last month when he informed us that socialism is actually just "neighborliness."

