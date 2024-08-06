LET THEM EAT CAKE! Our Economy's Tanking, but Doug Emhoff Wants You to...
Lincoln Project Looks Forward to JD Vance Debating ‘America’s Dad’

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Something this editor did not know about Gov. Tim Walz until today is that he's "America's dad." We do that his actual daughter, Hope, was sending out tweets on National Guard troop movements during the 2020 riots in Minnesota: "… what I do know is that the Guard will not be arresting people tonight," she assured rioters on Twitter.

Maybe they mean he's America's dad because he made Minnesota a sanctuary state for transgender children and signed a bill letting the state take custody of your kids and give them the "gender-affirming care" they needed. If your real dad won't allow you to sterilize yourself with puberty blockers, then the state will become your dad.

The Lincoln Project, which is allegedly a group of Republicans trying to get the party back to its pre-MAGA days by urging everyone to vote Democrat, broke the news of Walz's selection with a photo with a bunch of little kids who surprisingly aren't masked.

The folks are looking forward to weirdo J.D. Vance, father of three, debating America's dad. Look, here's a photo of Walz reading to young schoolchildren.

Anyway, they're hyped for the vice presidential debates:

They're getting to know him pretty quickly, including his military service and his far-left views on everything. We got to know him a little bit last month when he informed us that socialism is actually just "neighborliness."

***

