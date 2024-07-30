CALM DOWN: Josh Shapiro Tells Donald Trump to Stop S**t Talking America
'Neighborliness Killed My Family': Tim Walz Wins NO FRIENDS With Crazy Definition of Socialism (Watch)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on July 30, 2024
Meme screenshot

This is an interesting rebranding of an ideology that killed hundreds of millions in the 20th Century, but Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is really running with it.

Watch:

It's not neighborliness, it's fascism.

No, it's not.

But the Left doesn't believe charity counts if it doesn't come at the force of government.

Oh, we understood him perfectly, Paul.

Stop running cover for him.

Next you'll tell us real socialism hasn't been tried.

At government-sanctioned gunpoint.

Wheeee! Sounds like fun, no?

And a key to the governor's mansion.

Thanks, Tim.

'Neighborliness' or something.

Socialism is an HOA with gulags.

Change our minds.

He sure did, and we all know it.

So neighborly.

Paving the way for the Equity presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Sounds lovely, no?

Commies -- literal commies -- marched in Philly this week.

They're not hiding it.

Yeah, part of socialism is being 'neighborly' enough to rat on the people next door.

STOP. VOTING. DEMOCRATS.

Over 100 million people in the 20th Century.

They sure were.

The exact opposite.

