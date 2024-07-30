'Neighborliness Killed My Family': Tim Walz Wins NO FRIENDS With Crazy Definition of Socialism (Watch)

This is an interesting rebranding of an ideology that killed hundreds of millions in the 20th Century, but Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is really running with it.
Watch:
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a top VP contender for Kamala Harris, says socialism is actually just "neighborliness." pic.twitter.com/xISVQSxIUv— Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) July 30, 2024
It's not neighborliness, it's fascism.
neighborliness is not the government's job.— lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) July 30, 2024
No, it's not.
But the Left doesn't believe charity counts if it doesn't come at the force of government.
It not his fault that you don’t understand his point, which you’ve all made so perfectly here: he’s saying so many of you call anything you don’t like or don’t understand “socialism.”— Paul Morrissey (@PaulieWog) July 30, 2024
Oh, we understood him perfectly, Paul.
Stop running cover for him.
Next you'll tell us real socialism hasn't been tried.
“Socialism is what we do together.” pic.twitter.com/Q5uzQTTJtr— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 30, 2024
At government-sanctioned gunpoint.
Wheeee! Sounds like fun, no?
Ok. Give me your car.— Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) July 30, 2024
And a key to the governor's mansion.
Thanks, Tim.
socialism is just another word for the things we do together— Jeff Dobbs (@deff_jobbs) July 30, 2024
with the threat of state power being held over our heads without the freedom to disagree
'Neighborliness' or something.
Spoken like a petty tyrant of a HOA, that kind of "neighborliness."— Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) July 30, 2024
Recommended
Socialism is an HOA with gulags.
Change our minds.
No, actually it’s a precursor to Marxism. Karl Marx himself said so.— Scarlet☘️O’Máille🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@ScarletOMaga) July 30, 2024
He sure did, and we all know it.
Says the man who lost track of $250MM confiscated from his "neighbors" in Minnesota to waste on NOT providing school lunches.— Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) July 30, 2024
Very neighborly indeed.
This man is a professional jackass and con artist, and he's not alone.
Stop being duped. Stop voting for Democrats. https://t.co/51OzaQW4Yq
So neighborly.
It’s one thing to serve your neighbor with your own hands. It’s entirely another to be forced to give your hard earned wealth, under threat, to a useless and inept government, to give to hapless and ineffective programs that only claim to serve your neighbor. https://t.co/h1aJzUpj53— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 30, 2024
Paving the way for the Equity presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.
Oh yes. “Give me the money you earned or go to jail” is quite neighborly. https://t.co/bx3u2jBdfJ— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 30, 2024
Sounds lovely, no?
No. No, it is not. There’s a difference between FORCED and VOLUNTARY. People, they’re not hiding anything. Saying out loud they want socialism. Wake up. https://t.co/PZpmEEAtZ5— ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) July 30, 2024
Commies -- literal commies -- marched in Philly this week.
They're not hiding it.
Neighborliness for Tim included a snitch line during Covid and now the ability to take your kid and trans them. https://t.co/cAnP7KnXUO— David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) July 30, 2024
Yeah, part of socialism is being 'neighborly' enough to rat on the people next door.
"Neighborliness" is VOLUNTARY.— Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) July 30, 2024
Socialism is CONFISCATORY.
Exploitation by the State is the opposite of neighborliness.
Stop voting for Democrats. https://t.co/51OzaQWCNY
STOP. VOTING. DEMOCRATS.
Neighborliness killed members of my family. https://t.co/hbP0WFmzk6— Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 30, 2024
Over 100 million people in the 20th Century.
The kulaks were especially fond of the welcoming committees. https://t.co/GfHsAMTyVz— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) July 30, 2024
They sure were.
No, no and no it isn't. It's the opposite. https://t.co/KBrrpm7psU— JMJ🤍 (@jmj_evie) July 30, 2024
The exact opposite.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member