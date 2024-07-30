'Neighborliness Killed My Family': Tim Walz Wins NO FRIENDS With Crazy Definition of Socialism (Watch)

This is an interesting rebranding of an ideology that killed hundreds of millions in the 20th Century, but Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is really running with it.

Watch:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a top VP contender for Kamala Harris, says socialism is actually just "neighborliness." pic.twitter.com/xISVQSxIUv — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) July 30, 2024

It's not neighborliness, it's fascism.

neighborliness is not the government's job. — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) July 30, 2024

No, it's not.

But the Left doesn't believe charity counts if it doesn't come at the force of government.

It not his fault that you don’t understand his point, which you’ve all made so perfectly here: he’s saying so many of you call anything you don’t like or don’t understand “socialism.” — Paul Morrissey (@PaulieWog) July 30, 2024

Oh, we understood him perfectly, Paul.

Stop running cover for him.

Next you'll tell us real socialism hasn't been tried.

“Socialism is what we do together.” pic.twitter.com/Q5uzQTTJtr — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 30, 2024

At government-sanctioned gunpoint.

Wheeee! Sounds like fun, no?

Ok. Give me your car. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) July 30, 2024

And a key to the governor's mansion.

Thanks, Tim.

socialism is just another word for the things we do together



with the threat of state power being held over our heads without the freedom to disagree — Jeff Dobbs (@deff_jobbs) July 30, 2024

'Neighborliness' or something.

Spoken like a petty tyrant of a HOA, that kind of "neighborliness." — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) July 30, 2024

Socialism is an HOA with gulags.

Change our minds.

No, actually it’s a precursor to Marxism. Karl Marx himself said so. — Scarlet☘️O’Máille🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@ScarletOMaga) July 30, 2024

He sure did, and we all know it.

Says the man who lost track of $250MM confiscated from his "neighbors" in Minnesota to waste on NOT providing school lunches.



Very neighborly indeed.



This man is a professional jackass and con artist, and he's not alone.



Stop being duped. Stop voting for Democrats. https://t.co/51OzaQW4Yq — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) July 30, 2024

So neighborly.

It’s one thing to serve your neighbor with your own hands. It’s entirely another to be forced to give your hard earned wealth, under threat, to a useless and inept government, to give to hapless and ineffective programs that only claim to serve your neighbor. https://t.co/h1aJzUpj53 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 30, 2024

Paving the way for the Equity presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Oh yes. “Give me the money you earned or go to jail” is quite neighborly. https://t.co/bx3u2jBdfJ — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 30, 2024

Sounds lovely, no?

No. No, it is not. There’s a difference between FORCED and VOLUNTARY. People, they’re not hiding anything. Saying out loud they want socialism. Wake up. https://t.co/PZpmEEAtZ5 — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) July 30, 2024

Commies -- literal commies -- marched in Philly this week.

They're not hiding it.

Neighborliness for Tim included a snitch line during Covid and now the ability to take your kid and trans them. https://t.co/cAnP7KnXUO — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) July 30, 2024

Yeah, part of socialism is being 'neighborly' enough to rat on the people next door.

"Neighborliness" is VOLUNTARY.



Socialism is CONFISCATORY.



Exploitation by the State is the opposite of neighborliness.



Stop voting for Democrats. https://t.co/51OzaQWCNY — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) July 30, 2024

STOP. VOTING. DEMOCRATS.

Neighborliness killed members of my family. https://t.co/hbP0WFmzk6 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 30, 2024

Over 100 million people in the 20th Century.

The kulaks were especially fond of the welcoming committees. https://t.co/GfHsAMTyVz — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) July 30, 2024

They sure were.

No, no and no it isn't. It's the opposite. https://t.co/KBrrpm7psU — JMJ🤍 (@jmj_evie) July 30, 2024

The exact opposite.