Where's a Helicopter When You Need One? Communist Dweebs March and Chant in Philadelphia

Ahh, communism. The only political philosophy that can have a .000 batting average throughout history and yet still attract stupid young people to the cause.

Advertisement

'But real communism has never been tried,' they always screech.

No, 'real' communism has been tried over and over again in the course of nearly a century and a half. Its death toll currently runs in the hundreds of millions.

But don't tell that to the proud Communists of ... Philadelphia? Wait ... what?

Yes, this weekend, the 'Revolutionary Communists of America' took to the streets of the City of Brotherly Love to march their march and chant their chants, reality be damned.

Watch:

Communists are currently taking over Philadelphia.



These communists are waving the Hammer and Sickle flag, a flag responsible for the Soviet Gulags, the Great Terror, and widespread famine.



If you are wondering how this is happening, look no further than US universities. pic.twitter.com/8oD2ItmtlS — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 29, 2024

In case you are wondering, the chant they are shouting is 'Class war, 2024! Fight the rich, feed the poor!'

... sigh ... should we tell them?

Should we tell them that almost everyone ends up poor under Communism and that the rich don't give one single f*** about feeding them?

We almost want them to find this out for themselves the hard way, but we're not quite ready to sacrifice America just for schadenfreude.

It is tempting though.

I bet exactly zero of them have read The Gulag Archipelago and have any idea what they're supporting — Ken Book (@itskenbook) July 29, 2024

Not only haven't they read it, but we're certain about 99 percent of them don't even know who Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn is.

What a nightmare! I just cannot believe this! My family fled the Soviet Union… — Anat Alon - Beck (@anatalonbeck) July 29, 2024

They should all be forced to attend a full-day lecture delivered by Xi Van Fleet.

The opening ceremonies of the DNC are early! — Sully's 2 Cents (@MondoSully) July 29, 2024

HA. Yes, these same people (or others just like them) will be on the streets of Chicago during the week of August 19.

Of course, a close look at the crowd will tell you that most of the people marching here wouldn't last a week under a communist regime.

Lot of fat communists. A few years of Soviet dieting would bring down that collective BMI. https://t.co/lWfGAu4RVA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 29, 2024

That one bearded guy at the front of the march doesn't look like he would enjoy food lines very much.

Some of these communist fanbois would be hard pressed to get food rations. https://t.co/PWBIQjjcNY — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 29, 2024

Some of them would do unspeakable things just for a tin of cat food.

Not a single one of them can bench 225 https://t.co/WKgp6MGXlK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 29, 2024

225? Most of them probably couldn't bench the bar itself.

But one of the reasons we love Twitter is that everyone likes to come up with solutions. Hilarious solutions.

Do turkeys fly better than communists? There should be a scientific study done. https://t.co/TwUyaYUy0q pic.twitter.com/uT4WLS6ndq — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) July 29, 2024

Advertisement

HAHAHA. One of the best moments in television history.

To paraphrase the 'blow the trumpets' meme, might we suggest, 'Gabriel ... fuel the helicopters.'

Yep. Just like that.

There are lots of empty seats on Aeroflot flights to Moscow. I’m happy to raise the airfare for these geniuses. https://t.co/dqdOCdyfRG — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) July 29, 2024

Count us in for the cost of at least one plane ticket. One-way, of course.

Damn! Talk about a missed opportunity... https://t.co/hJi0rxGpal — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 29, 2024

We almost wish there had been a 'pride' parade going on at the same time and they could have run afoul of each other.

Or maybe the local fire department heeded to give themselves some training time on the hose.

Either way.

I thought the Communist Party was outlawed in the USA. https://t.co/1T8VjwiJcQ — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 29, 2024

If only ...

But jokes aside, many commented on the insidiousness of communism and how it warps the brains of young Americans (with some help from their coddled college professors, of course).

They aren’t real commies. They’re college nerds who would run away crying if ever confronted by someone — Tim Kennelly (@KeystoneNewsNow) July 29, 2024

Many Gender Studies, Political Science, and Sociology majors in that crowd, for sure.

this is a massive problem. i told you this was going to happen almost ten years ago now. https://t.co/6axWTayBI7 — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) July 29, 2024

Advertisement

"Wokeness isn't real it doesn't actually affect society"

Meanwhile in Philadelphia: https://t.co/2rGCK3Fg20 — Endymion (@EndymionYT) July 29, 2024

As we have said many times, woke is nothing more than cultural Marxism. And it spreads its poison like a weed.

There is nothing more vile than a communist https://t.co/7fM0KxCAJl — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 29, 2024

Why did the “Revolutionary Communists of America” choose to have their little convention in Philly? 👀



It’s a Marxist commie simp hotbed and I’ve been trying to tell you about it for like two years lol https://t.co/g3lCJwWosf — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) July 29, 2024

Of course, it is. That is what happens to cities that embrace this:

Maybe look at Philly. pic.twitter.com/PCkMm7N1nY — Sam Husseini (@samhusseini) July 29, 2024

It's probably worth mentioning at this point that Larry Krasner, Philadelphia's District Attorney is a Soros-backed DA who has refused to prosecute violent criminals and rioters.

Imagine that.

This is happening now in America. The enemies of the American people marching down American streets in a city named after brotherly love. https://t.co/NNgZ7lH0nf — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 Headed to the battle box in 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) July 29, 2024

Pretty sad, isn't it? Not only is Philadelphia the City of Brotherly Love, but it is the cradle of American freedom. The home of Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was signed and where the Constitutional Convention of 1787 was held.

Advertisement

Communists marching there is not an accident.

It's times like this when we long for the Blues Brothers and the Bluesmobile. In the movie, they hated 'Illinois Nazis.' But, since Nazism and Communism are really just two sides of the same socialist coin, we think they'd feel the same way about Philadelphia Communists (apologies for the NSFW language in the video below):

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

We could live with that.

There is nothing, not one thing different in this and a Nazi rally, except these Socialists killed 50xs more people. @TonyBrunoShow need a topic for tomorrow? https://t.co/z9vVaiHt6m — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) July 29, 2024

The irony, of course, is that if these yahoos did live in a Communist country and tried to protest for a different form of government there, they'd be the first ones up against a wall.

After all, communism isn't really known for treating its 'useful idiots' well once they have served their purpose.

They can march and chant all they want. But, fortunately, they'll never get their dream of America as a communist country.

They should count themselves lucky for that, but they never will.