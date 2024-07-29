Where's a Helicopter When You Need One? Communist Dweebs March and Chant in Philadelphia

'Return to Evidence-Based Medicine': JK Rowling Applauds UK High Court Ruling Puberty Bloc...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:45 PM on July 29, 2024
Ahh, communism. The only political philosophy that can have a .000 batting average throughout history and yet still attract stupid young people to the cause. 

'But real communism has never been tried,' they always screech. 

No, 'real' communism has been tried over and over again in the course of nearly a century and a half. Its death toll currently runs in the hundreds of millions.

But don't tell that to the proud Communists of ... Philadelphia? Wait ... what? 

Yes, this weekend, the 'Revolutionary Communists of America' took to the streets of the City of Brotherly Love to march their march and chant their chants, reality be damned. 

Watch: 

In case you are wondering, the chant they are shouting is 'Class war, 2024! Fight the rich, feed the poor!' 

... sigh ... should we tell them? 

Should we tell them that almost everyone ends up poor under Communism and that the rich don't give one single f*** about feeding them? 

We almost want them to find this out for themselves the hard way, but we're not quite ready to sacrifice America just for schadenfreude.

It is tempting though. 

Not only haven't they read it, but we're certain about 99 percent of them don't even know who Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn is. 

They should all be forced to attend a full-day lecture delivered by Xi Van Fleet

HA. Yes, these same people (or others just like them) will be on the streets of Chicago during the week of August 19. 

Of course, a close look at the crowd will tell you that most of the people marching here wouldn't last a week under a communist regime. 

That one bearded guy at the front of the march doesn't look like he would enjoy food lines very much. 

Some of them would do unspeakable things just for a tin of cat food. 

225? Most of them probably couldn't bench the bar itself. 

But one of the reasons we love Twitter is that everyone likes to come up with solutions. Hilarious solutions. 

HAHAHA. One of the best moments in television history. 

To paraphrase the 'blow the trumpets' meme, might we suggest, 'Gabriel ... fuel the helicopters.'

Yep. Just like that. 

Count us in for the cost of at least one plane ticket. One-way, of course. 

We almost wish there had been a 'pride' parade going on at the same time and they could have run afoul of each other. 

Or maybe the local fire department heeded to give themselves some training time on the hose. 

Either way. 

If only ...

But jokes aside, many commented on the insidiousness of communism and how it warps the brains of young Americans (with some help from their coddled college professors, of course). 

Many Gender Studies, Political Science, and Sociology majors in that crowd, for sure. 

As we have said many times, woke is nothing more than cultural Marxism. And it spreads its poison like a weed. 

Of course, it is. That is what happens to cities that embrace this: 

It's probably worth mentioning at this point that Larry Krasner, Philadelphia's District Attorney is a Soros-backed DA who has refused to prosecute violent criminals and rioters. 

Imagine that. 

Pretty sad, isn't it? Not only is Philadelphia the City of Brotherly Love, but it is the cradle of American freedom. The home of Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was signed and where the Constitutional Convention of 1787 was held. 

Communists marching there is not an accident. 

It's times like this when we long for the Blues Brothers and the Bluesmobile. In the movie, they hated 'Illinois Nazis.' But, since Nazism and Communism are really just two sides of the same socialist coin, we think they'd feel the same way about Philadelphia Communists (apologies for the NSFW language in the video below):  

We could live with that. 

The irony, of course, is that if these yahoos did live in a Communist country and tried to protest for a different form of government there, they'd be the first ones up against a wall. 

After all, communism isn't really known for treating its 'useful idiots' well once they have served their purpose. 

They can march and chant all they want. But, fortunately, they'll never get their dream of America as a communist country. 

They should count themselves lucky for that, but they never will. 

