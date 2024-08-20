Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'

Artist and fashion designer Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, could be seen at the Democratic National Convention Monday sporting a Harris camouflage campaign cap.

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter looks like she is ready to assassinate a former President tonight pic.twitter.com/OumSyipHY2 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) August 20, 2024

Rolling Stone, which has a phobia of red hats, thinks the camouflage Harris hat is a genius idea.

That’s the genius work of this one small bit of Harris/Walz merch: the camouflage hat reclaims the rural and Southern identity that mainstream Democrats have long ignored.



Dems are finally embracing country music fans: https://t.co/bCw2tBURa5 pic.twitter.com/pw79D9UiRm — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 20, 2024

Marissa Moss writes about the Democrats finally doing something to court country music fans:

By opening their convention with Isbell and Guyton, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz seem to want to change that, with the cherry on top appearing in the form of a Harris/Walz camouflage baseball hat released a few weeks ago — it sold out instantly. But it’s country artists like Jason Aldean, who appeared at the Republican National Convention and engages in the workingman’s sport of country club golf with former president Trump, who like to own this sort of symbolism. His 2019 album, 9, even contained a song called “Camouflage Hat.” That’s the genius work of this one small bit of Harris/Walz merch. The hat reclaims the rural and Southern identity that mainstream Democrats have long ignored, all in with the power of one nifty little cap. Ella Emhoff proudly wore hers last night, while Walz displayed his own — also camouflage — Jason Isbell hat backstage.

"The hat reclaims the rural and Southen identity that mainstream Democrats have long ignored" — and by ignored, they mean insulted. There's a reason you fly over those red states, you know.

Stop appropriating my culture! pic.twitter.com/CQkSGQaGLa — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 20, 2024

Outside of her looking like she could be one of the last five employees at Rolling Stone, I'm not really caught up in her headwear or armpit hair or any of her lounge-about grown daughter shtick. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) August 20, 2024

This may be the most clown world headline I've ever read. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) August 20, 2024

This is the stupidest thing I’ve read all day. — MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) August 20, 2024

This is amazing. Keep up the great work, guys. 🫶 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) August 20, 2024

It’s blackface for rich white liberals — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 20, 2024

So one camo hat and country music fans are wooed by full blown socialism huh? That's all it took? — RestoreSanity2024 (@RestoreSantity) August 20, 2024

You think rural and Southern identity is a camouflage hat? 😂😂😂 — souparmon (@souparmonTN) August 20, 2024

I bet that hat will make the rural southerners forget all the names we tolerant and inclusive Democrats have called them. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 20, 2024

Yeah, when I see pictures of Ella Emhoff, the first things that come to mind are rural and Southern. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 20, 2024

It’s a marketing gimmick.



We’re not stupid enough to vote for communists down here — Eric (@EB21122) August 20, 2024

Basically, they're just openly admitting that this is a marketing gimmick and telling you the dumb hicks will fall for it https://t.co/I0VTMXeOR5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2024

Purple haired emaciated freaks wearing this camo hat does not exactly illicit Swamp People vibes. — Ted The Truth (@tedsthetruth) August 20, 2024

As someone that grew up in rural America, moved to a big city and then moved to the south; I don't know anyone in rural America that would wear or fall for that bullshit. They have actual values and those values do not align with commie liberals — FJB (@Rtuy54231467) August 20, 2024

As a northerner, this hat makes me feel uncomfortable … like American flags and pickup trucks.

