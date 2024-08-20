Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'

Kamala Harris' 'Celebrity Whisperer' Plans to Harness Star Power for Campaign
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 20, 2024
Twitter

Artist and fashion designer Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, could be seen at the Democratic National Convention Monday sporting a Harris camouflage campaign cap.

Advertisement

Rolling Stone, which has a phobia of red hats, thinks the camouflage Harris hat is a genius idea.

Marissa Moss writes about the Democrats finally doing something to court country music fans:

By opening their convention with Isbell and Guyton, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz seem to want to change that, with the cherry on top appearing in the form of a Harris/Walz camouflage baseball hat released a few weeks ago — it sold out instantly. But it’s country artists like Jason Aldean, who appeared at the Republican National Convention and engages in the workingman’s sport of country club golf with former president Trump, who like to own this sort of symbolism. His 2019 album, 9, even contained a song called “Camouflage Hat.” That’s the genius work of this one small bit of Harris/Walz merch. The hat reclaims the rural and Southern identity that mainstream Democrats have long ignored, all in with the power of one nifty little cap. Ella Emhoff proudly wore hers last night, while Walz displayed his own — also camouflage — Jason Isbell hat backstage.

Advertisement

"The hat reclaims the rural and Southen identity that mainstream Democrats have long ignored" — and by ignored, they mean insulted. There's a reason you fly over those red states, you know.

Advertisement

As a northerner, this hat makes me feel uncomfortable … like American flags and pickup trucks.

***

