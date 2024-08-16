Axios Posts Creepy and Weird Story About Tim Walz Bringing 'Big Daddy Energy' to TikTok

ICE Finally Nabbed Peruvian Gang Member, Serial Killer Who Entered U.S. Under Border...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on August 16, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Left is trying really, really hard to make Tim Walz America's cool dad. It's creepy and, frankly, weird.

They need to stop. They won't, but they need to.

Here's what they mean by 'big dad energy':


Vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made his TikTok debut on Friday, building on the success of his running mate's social media momentum.

The big picture: Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has swiftly embraced TikTok and social media meme culture, building an in-on-the-joke repertoire with a younger generation as the election nears.


  • Walz, who has had some viral moments of his own since joining the ticket — think "everyone's Midwestern dad" content and dog photos — is now jumping into the platform, too.

Zoom in: The 60-year-old appeared in his first video Friday alongside his dog, Scout, in what he labeled a "TimTok."

  • Wearing a hat (though apparently not the camo Harris-Walz cap) and a T-shirt, Walz said he was at a dog park along the Mississippi River.
  • The vice presidential candidate's account description reads: "Dad, coach, veteran, MN Governor. Running to win this thing with Kamala Harris."

This is so, so cringe.

Definitely the latter.

It sure was. And this isn't the most shameless thing Axios has done to help the Harris-Walz campaign.

Oof.

But 'big dad energy', y'all!

So does this writer. And Tim Walz isn't half the man he was.

They really do. This bizarre need to replace parents with government. Kamala is not our mom. Walz is not our dad.

So weird.

They sure are.

Honestly, this writer had to look up who Clinton's running mate was.

They sure are.

It really is. The only price is your soul.

What else do we expect from the 'vibes' campaign?

