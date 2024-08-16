Axios Posts Creepy and Weird Story About Tim Walz Bringing 'Big Daddy Energy' to TikTok

The Left is trying really, really hard to make Tim Walz America's cool dad. It's creepy and, frankly, weird.

They need to stop. They won't, but they need to.

"TimTok:" Walz brings "big dad energy" to TikTok https://t.co/xB6GKqA2XJ — Axios (@axios) August 16, 2024

Here's what they mean by 'big dad energy':



Vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made his TikTok debut on Friday, building on the success of his running mate's social media momentum. The big picture: Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has swiftly embraced TikTok and social media meme culture, building an in-on-the-joke repertoire with a younger generation as the election nears.

Walz, who has had some viral moments of his own since joining the ticket — think "everyone's Midwestern dad" content and dog photos — is now jumping into the platform, too. Zoom in: The 60-year-old appeared in his first video Friday alongside his dog, Scout, in what he labeled a "TimTok." Wearing a hat (though apparently not the camo Harris-Walz cap) and a T-shirt, Walz said he was at a dog park along the Mississippi River.

The vice presidential candidate's account description reads: "Dad, coach, veteran, MN Governor. Running to win this thing with Kamala Harris."

This is so, so cringe.

How much were you paid for this headline @mikeallen ?



Is this news or Haigiography? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) August 16, 2024

Definitely the latter.

It sure was. And this isn't the most shameless thing Axios has done to help the Harris-Walz campaign.

Shameless regime propaganda. I'm embarrassed for you, honestly.



I hope your parents had children they could be proud of, because they definitely can't be of you. — Sloppy Joe’s Easter Bunny (@IggyJReils_) August 16, 2024

Oof.

Tim walz ordered the national guard to shoot American citizens with paintballs for sitting on their porch because liberals were rioting in Minneapolis — WorldGoneMad (@qu3stionevrthg) August 16, 2024

But 'big dad energy', y'all!

That's cool. I already have a Dad. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) August 16, 2024

So does this writer. And Tim Walz isn't half the man he was.

Democrats seriously believe that government is supposed to replace parents.



Like literally, first “Momala” and now this. — 29 years and counting (@jheiser41261) August 16, 2024

They really do. This bizarre need to replace parents with government. Kamala is not our mom. Walz is not our dad.

So we have Mamala and Big Dad running for president/vp. Weird. — cr_clark (@cr_clark) August 16, 2024

So weird.

They send Republicans to jail for not reporting campaign contributions and Axios is just out here doing this. https://t.co/JHkxbO3Ilo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 16, 2024

They sure are.

I'm pretty skeptical that Gen Z is really going to be that enthusiastic about a generic 60-year-old white guy; not sure how Democrats have convinced themselves that he's going to be really popular. Hillary Clinton had the same type of guy; few people even remember his name https://t.co/cnbyEbBFVg pic.twitter.com/9ZGIb7PUOV — JgaltTweets (@JgaltTweets) August 16, 2024

Honestly, this writer had to look up who Clinton's running mate was.

Is Axios just part of the campaign? https://t.co/FmiKIOMzNw — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 16, 2024

They sure are.

Being a Democrat press staffer is the easiest job in politics. https://t.co/QXGAAhbXkU — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 16, 2024

It really is. The only price is your soul.

Voters: “I can’t afford groceries”



Axios: “BiG dAd EnErGy” https://t.co/Bkw7gV6eN3 — 29 years and counting (@jheiser41261) August 16, 2024

What else do we expect from the 'vibes' campaign?