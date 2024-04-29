Drew Barrymore Tells Kamala Harris What the Country Needs Her to Be As Cringe-o-Meters Explode

New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on April 29, 2024
Twitter

Remember when President Biden said he was putting Kamala Harris in charge of the border and the problem only got worse from there? Take comfort now in the fact that the Biden White House has given Harris a larger role when it comes to the economy. The VP has been tasked with the chore of going around the country and telling people they're better off because of "Bidenomics," which is gaslighting that nobody's going to buy (because they can't afford to):

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris is kicking off a nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour with a stop in Atlanta, GA. During this multi-state tour, the Vice President will be traveling across the country to highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration has built economic opportunity, supported communities, and delivered for the American people. The tour reflects President Biden and Vice President Harris’ commitment to invest in all of America, create an economy in which every person has the freedom to thrive, and help underserved entrepreneurs access historic investments available locally to launch and scale their businesses, build wealth, and strengthen their communities.

Harris' approval is even lower than Biden's so it's curious that they're giving her a larger role during the campaign, but just to play it safe she'll only be doing softball interviews like Harris' most recent chat with Drew Barrymore. The topics were hard-hitting, as evidenced by a discussion about the mockery over how Harris laughs.

Then came this special brand of rear-end kissing that is the most cringeworthy thing in the history of cringeworthy things. Watch:

From Kamala to "Mamela"? That was a stretch probably best left unstretched.

We're now suffering from secondhand embarrassment.

The more visibility Biden and Harris get the more their approval drops. Keep it up, White House, you're doing great!

