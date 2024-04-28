In SUPER Awkward Drew Barrymore Interview, Kamala Harris Talks About Constant Mocking of Her Laugh

To be clear, there are many reasons people make fun of Kamala Harris. She struggles to finish a sentence, her speeches make almost no sense and she is overall a massive dork. She seems to think people mock her mostly for her laugh.

KAMALA: "Apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YzCrOKZjub — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2024

Drew is the most bizarre host, how does she even have a talk show? — KatattackTruth 🇺🇸 (@KatattackTruth) April 28, 2024

Also, Drew Barrymore is so weird. She is always up in the personal space of the people she interviews. Its so uncomfortable.

Why doesn’t Drew just sit in Kamala’s lap. She needs a lesson on the personal bubble. — Post Script (@granfamfan) April 28, 2024

She has no concept of that notion.

Get a little closer, Drew. https://t.co/jw5yhEkEmf — Rich Colley (@RichColleyII) April 28, 2024

She can practically wear Kamala as skin at this point.

I actually find the Drew Barrymore interview style more annoying than the Kamala Harris laugh. https://t.co/0TKQszFD1s — Just Keith / YouTube.com/AtTheMicWithKeith (@KeithMalinak) April 28, 2024

Is Drew Barrymore not the most annoying TV Host out there? What is her problem? Always so goofy and in people’s faces!! https://t.co/n6TUyAF7Iz — Jean Quick (@JeanQuick15) April 28, 2024

Agreed. It's like the two most awkward women in America decided to pair up and creep us all out.

Could Drew be gushing anymor? While Coma'la is physically pushing her away. https://t.co/tcsPRo5YLW — Abby Gal (@AbbyGal92) April 28, 2024

Drew is a total simp. It's bizarre.

This is the more accurate description. It's not a laugh. It's a cackle at the worst time when things are not funny.

You “cackle” all the time? You speak like a 9 year old girl. What are you qualified to do? Border Czar? GET OUT OF OWN! https://t.co/EbaCrVF62k — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) April 28, 2024

Honestly, it would be great if she would get out of DC and go to the border and actually address the crisis she has overseen.

No, we hate to hear her laugh & listening to her word salads kills brain cells. https://t.co/dKyvWEcGkw — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) April 28, 2024

Her laugh and her governance are equally as awful.

To be honest, it's most people.

Who thinks Drew Barrymore was going all out in her performance for an Emmy in this clip?🙋🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/rV7GsNW6rX — 🔥Desiree🔥 (@DesireeAmerica4) April 28, 2024

Quit fawning over her, Drew; not a good look! Krazy Kamala has a ‘fingernails on the chalkboard’ laugh, sounds like an airhead, and everybody knows it….. https://t.co/PESZSTZy5U — Neesie 🇺🇸 (@neesietweets) April 28, 2024

Her crackling is annoying. We are burdened by what has been. — 0 (@inf0surfer) April 28, 2024

Has she done any work in last 4 years or...... — Vaibhavi Limaye (@LimayeVaibhavi) April 28, 2024

This is why Americans actually don't like Kamala. Her laugh may be annoying, but her lack of leadership is the actual biggest gripe.











