Let Them Fight: Native American Activist Tells Palestinian Protesters They're Not Welcome...
Not a Shocker: Like Most Environmentalists, German Green Party LIED to Shutdown Nuclear...
'Things Are Looking Very Bad for Biden': Laura Ingraham Analyzes a Pres. Election...
When They Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them: Harvard Lefty Loons Replace...
Twitter/X's Reaction to Biden's 'Not a Joke' Dig at Trump Gives Me Hope...
College Protesters Do NOT Want the Participation Trophy As They Seek Amnesty From...
'Impeachment Has Come for Less': Biden Admin Won't Name Qatar Terror State; Biden...
Never Forget: Corey DeAngelis Takes Us Down the Memory Lane of COVID School...
CNN's Attempt at Trying to Look Hip, Relatable, and Even FUNNY at WHCD...
James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing...
GRETCH! LOL! Watch NFL Fans Boo TF Out of Gretchen Whitmer Because Guys,...
George Santos' Thread of the WORST DRESSED at White House Correspondent's Dinner Hilarious...
He WENT There! LOL! @Amuse Play-by-Play Video Thread of White House Correspondent's Dinner...
Bill Maher DROPS Don Lemon for Claiming He 'Lives in Uncomfortable Spaces' as...

In SUPER Awkward Drew Barrymore Interview, Kamala Harris Talks About Constant Mocking of Her Laugh

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on April 28, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

To be clear, there are many reasons people make fun of Kamala Harris. She struggles to finish a sentence, her speeches make almost no sense and she is overall a massive dork. She seems to think people mock her mostly for her laugh.

Advertisement

Also, Drew Barrymore is so weird. She is always up in the personal space of the people she interviews. Its so uncomfortable.

She has no concept of that notion.

She can practically wear Kamala as skin at this point.

Agreed. It's like the two most awkward women in America decided to pair up and creep us all out.

Recommended

Let Them Fight: Native American Activist Tells Palestinian Protesters They're Not Welcome on Native Land
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Drew is a total simp. It's bizarre.

This is the more accurate description. It's not a laugh. It's a cackle at the worst time when things are not funny.

Honestly, it would be great if she would get out of DC and go to the border and actually address the crisis she has overseen.

Her laugh and her governance are equally as awful.

To be honest, it's most people.

Advertisement

This is why Americans actually don't like Kamala. Her laugh may be annoying, but her lack of leadership is the actual biggest gripe.




Tags: HOLLYWOOD KAMALA HARRIS VICE PRESIDENT BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let Them Fight: Native American Activist Tells Palestinian Protesters They're Not Welcome on Native Land
Amy Curtis
James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing Biden's Southern Border Crisis
Sam J.
Not a Shocker: Like Most Environmentalists, German Green Party LIED to Shutdown Nuclear Plants
Amy Curtis
George Santos' Thread of the WORST DRESSED at White House Correspondent's Dinner Hilariously BRUTAL
Sam J.
'Things Are Looking Very Bad for Biden': Laura Ingraham Analyzes a Pres. Election Poll Result
Jacob B.
College Protesters Do NOT Want the Participation Trophy As They Seek Amnesty From Their Actions
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let Them Fight: Native American Activist Tells Palestinian Protesters They're Not Welcome on Native Land Amy Curtis
Advertisement