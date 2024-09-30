OOF! Kamala's Nanny-Banging Husband Learns the HARD WAY Not to Talk Smack About Trump Protecting Women

Doug Emhoff is not the kind of guy who should be defining masculinity OR lecturing other men about protecting women. As we all know, Emhoff cheated on his first wife with the NANNY and proceeded to impregnate her. Now, there are conflicting stories out there about his forcing her to have an abortion and her keeping the baby and signing an NDA or something but ultimately what it boils down to is this guy is a skeeze.

And Democrats want him to be the FIRST First Gentleman?

Yeah, no.

He's also gotten a bit cocky since the media have been fawning all over him for the past couple of months, going so far as to accuse Trump of lying about protecting women.

No, really.

Doug Emhoff: Donald Trump vow to protect women "is yet more lies and more gaslighting" https://t.co/rtb6EBiDYm — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2024

From The Hill:

“This is all because of Donald Trump. He ran on a platform of women should be punished for seeking an abortion. He said that. There’s video. He ran on a platform of appointing Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, They did just that. And he is for a national abortion ban,” Emhoff told Psaki. “Make no mistake, where he says I will be the protector of women, that is yet more lies and more gaslighting,” he continued.

Wow. Mr. Kamala is pretty worried about abortion ... wonder why that could be.

And let the dragging commence!

How does Emhoff’s wife’s policies supporting an open border allowing people with criminal backgrounds into the country, and males competing on female sports teams, help to protect women? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 30, 2024

You mean the nanny humper wants to protect women? @KamalaHQ your beta dude needs to maybe not talk about protecting women. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) September 30, 2024

Did you ask the babysitter that he forced to abort his baby for comment?



You effing clowns! — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) September 30, 2024

Calling Emhoff an effing clown is an insult to effing clowns everywhere.

Doug knows about protecting women. Especially the nanny. — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) September 30, 2024

*cough cough*

False: Trump will keep men out of women’s sports. — LifeLong Patriot (Shannon) (@llpatriot6) September 30, 2024

BINGO.

Trump will actually protect women in their sports, in their spaces, and in their everyday lives. All Kamala and her husband who banged the nanny have to offer is more death, division, and destruction in the name of abortion.

Pass.

