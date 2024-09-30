SOOOPER Jesus-y: Leftist Kamala-Supporting Hag DRAGGED for Being JOYFUL God Is Punishing MAGA With Helene

Democrats never met a crisis they couldn't exploit or use to wish horrible things on those they disagree with. To be fair, at this point in this editor's career we'd only be more surprised if Leftists weren't saying horrible things about the people impacted by Helene but sometimes even now, we see a comment that actually shocks even us. Granted, it has to be really bad but it happens.

Case in point:

Hurricane Helene...what if GOD is punishing MAGA populations for their hate and hypocrisy?



Works for me! 😉 — BetsyPackardPoet&Writer (@BetsyPackardPo1) September 29, 2024

WOW.

Meet Betsy Packard, an instructor at @UKarts_sciences. She appears to celebrate Hurricane Helene destroying cities because some of those towns are Republican.



Does @UKarts_sciences also believe this? Do they condone these messages? pic.twitter.com/BwHwaPAGLH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2024

We don't even know how many people are actually dead yet, and she's happy that God is punishing them.

Who thinks like that?

Forget thinks, who then POSTS IT ON TWITTER/X?

Freakin' evil horrible people, that's who.

Also, we've luckily got screenshots of everything she sent out because hopefully when she wakes up this morning she'll figure out it was really screwed up to wish such horrible things on people and delete them AND her account.

Note, as you all know, we typically do not cover randos because they could be well ... anyone. But when the post(s) in question are THAT horrible it's sort of our duty if you will to cover them.

And Betsy is special.

Good lord she is just EVIL — Sparky Malarkey (@Mr__Sparky) September 30, 2024

There's EVIL and then there's this broad.

Yup.

PS: She is backtracking and trying to claim people misunderstood what she meant ...

Did you actually read what I said?



I said WHAT IF. Did I say I believed this? Nope.



We often hear certain groups say disasters or disease are divine punishments for "sin." Remember AIDS?



I wanted those folks to see the folly in their thinking. — BetsyPackardPoet&Writer (@BetsyPackardPo1) September 30, 2024

And I at least said WHAT IF.



I wanted fools who attribute disease and disaster to punishment for "sin" to think about such absurd conclusions.



I did NOT say I believed it.



I erred in thinking such folks could read. — BetsyPackardPoet&Writer (@BetsyPackardPo1) September 30, 2024

Oh, that's right. It's everyone else's fault for not understanding what she really meant when she talked about God punishing MAGA as possibly thousands of people have died.

NO ONE celebrated anything, you fool.



I said WHAT IF to get those who actually attribute disease and disaster to devine punnishment to realize their own folly.



Remember those who stupidly said AIDS was punishment for "sin?"



Work on your reading comprehension. — BetsyPackardPoet&Writer (@BetsyPackardPo1) September 30, 2024

But really, she's just making things worse.

Here's an idea, maybe just don't say horrible things like this? Maybe?

