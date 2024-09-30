Can You Spot the Subtle Differences Between Politico's Storm Headlines (Trump vs. Biden-Ha...
Tom Elliott Drops BRUTAL Reality-Nuke on Biden/Harris with Pic Showing What a REAL...
Harris-Walz Campaign Already Spotted Lowering Expectations Ahead of the VP Debate
DOCTOR Jill Biden's Treatment of Joe As He Awkwardly Talks to the Press...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Melania Trump Held Up a Mirror to the Media, and Christiane Amanpour Was...
WATCH: Wisconsin Voter Says She's Voting for Trump Because She Felt SAFER With...
J.K. Rowling DUNKS on Trans Activist Who Called Her 'Bigot' Before He Was...
ADIOS, Amiga! Harris Advantage With Latinos Is Worst for Dems in FOUR Presidential...
Trump Posts Prayer to St. Michael, and Angry Little Troll Robert Reich Wants...
He's Not Gonna Date You, Jen, You're Not the Nanny! Psaki Gushes Over...
America's 'Cool Dad' Has a TEMPER: Watch Tim Walz Give Trump Supporter the...
AP Tells Latino Community: Relax, Unwashed Brown Masses. We're White Intellectuals and We'...
Actor John Ashton, Best Known for 'Beverly Hills Cop' Dies at Age 76

SOOOPER Jesus-y: Leftist Kamala-Supporting Hag DRAGGED for Being JOYFUL God Is Punishing MAGA With Helene

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on September 30, 2024
AngieArtist

Democrats never met a crisis they couldn't exploit or use to wish horrible things on those they disagree with. To be fair, at this point in this editor's career we'd only be more surprised if Leftists weren't saying horrible things about the people impacted by Helene but sometimes even now, we see a comment that actually shocks even us. Granted, it has to be really bad but it happens.

Advertisement

Case in point:

WOW.

We don't even know how many people are actually dead yet, and she's happy that God is punishing them. 

Who thinks like that?

Forget thinks, who then POSTS IT ON TWITTER/X? 

Freakin' evil horrible people, that's who.

Also, we've luckily got screenshots of everything she sent out because hopefully when she wakes up this morning she'll figure out it was really screwed up to wish such horrible things on people and delete them AND her account.

Note, as you all know, we typically do not cover randos because they could be well ... anyone. But when the post(s) in question are THAT horrible it's sort of our duty if you will to cover them.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And Betsy is special.

There's EVIL and then there's this broad.

Yup.

PS: She is backtracking and trying to claim people misunderstood what she meant ... 

Oh, that's right. It's everyone else's fault for not understanding what she really meant when she talked about God punishing MAGA as possibly thousands of people have died.

Advertisement

But really, she's just making things worse.

Here's an idea, maybe just don't say horrible things like this? Maybe?

=======================================================================

Related:

DOCTOR Jill Biden's Treatment of Joe As He Awkwardly Talks to the Press So Very Very EYE-OPENING (Watch)

Democrat Operative Olivia Julianna NUKED From ORBIT in EPIC Climate Post for Trying to Politicize Helene

They. Went. THERE! SNL Gives Kamala's Coup AWAY with Dana Carvey Portraying Joe Biden and DAMN (Watch)

Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS Inconvenient FACT

Seth Dillon Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain the 1st Amendment to John Kerry

=======================================================================

Tags: LEFT LEFTIES HELENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tom Elliott Drops BRUTAL Reality-Nuke on Biden/Harris with Pic Showing What a REAL President Looks Like
Sam J.
DOCTOR Jill Biden's Treatment of Joe As He Awkwardly Talks to the Press So Very Very EYE-OPENING (Watch)
Sam J.
Can You Spot the Subtle Differences Between Politico's Storm Headlines (Trump vs. Biden-Harris)
Doug P.
Harris-Walz Campaign Already Spotted Lowering Expectations Ahead of the VP Debate
Doug P.
J.K. Rowling DUNKS on Trans Activist Who Called Her 'Bigot' Before He Was Jailed for Rape
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement