Donald Trump Names Karoline Leavitt White House Press Secretary

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:50 PM on November 15, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Here's another big appointment from the White House. Donald Trump has named transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt White House Press Secretary:

The entire post reads:

'Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.'

Karoline Leavitt is 27 years old, and was an assistant press secretary and presidential writer during Trump's first term.

Yeah, Mark is wrong about a lot of things but HOO BOY was he wrong about that one.

We have no doubt she will handle herself magnificently.

She should treat the hostile press the same way KJP did.

Turnabout is fair play, after all.

So do we.

This is an historic appointment, too:

We need fresh blood in Washington.

Waiting to hear from the Left on this one.

Weird, huh.

Almost like the Left lied about that one.

Might have to start watching the press briefings now.

Congratulations to Karoline Leavitt on her new role, and good luck to the media!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP PRESS SECRETARY WHITE HOUSE WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS

