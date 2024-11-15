Donald Trump Names Karoline Leavitt White House Press Secretary

Here's another big appointment from the White House. Donald Trump has named transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt White House Press Secretary:

🚨 BREAKING: Trump has chosen Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary



“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary."



"Karoline is smart, tough,… pic.twitter.com/5PTyu54a4a — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2024

The entire post reads:

'Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.'

Karoline Leavitt is 27 years old, and was an assistant press secretary and presidential writer during Trump's first term.

Boom! Another weak dumb woman according to Mark Cuban.



CC: @mcuban — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) November 15, 2024

Yeah, Mark is wrong about a lot of things but HOO BOY was he wrong about that one.

She looks too sweet. Like throwing a lamb to the lions.

If Trump picked her, she's right for the job. — HuckleDale (@HuckleDale) November 15, 2024

We have no doubt she will handle herself magnificently.

As long as she respects all questions, I’m fine. — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) November 15, 2024

She should treat the hostile press the same way KJP did.

Turnabout is fair play, after all.

Love it! I hope she devours the press. — Thought Criminal 🇺🇸 (@ThoughtCrimes80) November 15, 2024

So do we.

This is an historic appointment, too:

NEW: Karoline Leavitt will make history as the youngest White House Press Secretary in American history come January. https://t.co/dxFPBCgeiY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2024

We need fresh blood in Washington.

So Trump is still a sexist right? 😂😂 https://t.co/uSYXkI2tBu — TruthHurts (@TruthHurtsTKV) November 15, 2024

Waiting to hear from the Left on this one.

Wait I thought he was taking their rights, not giving them jobs https://t.co/mRR8UrPfPt — Glorp (@iamGlorp) November 15, 2024

Weird, huh.

Almost like the Left lied about that one.

She's great! And I've seen her absolutely embarass the media😂 https://t.co/WaFAPaPCek — Mal (@jewpsy418) November 15, 2024

Might have to start watching the press briefings now.

Congratulations to Karoline Leavitt on her new role, and good luck to the media!