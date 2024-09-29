Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS Inconvenient FACT

Democrat Operative Olivia Julianna NUKED From ORBIT in EPIC Climate Post for Trying...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on September 29, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Jeff Flake has endorsed Kamala Harris.

You guys remember Jeff, right? No? Well, he's easy to forget these days but once upon a time he was a Republican but then big mean Trump won the presidency and Flake lost his ever-loving mind. 

Now, that would be enough to make this endorsement a nothing burger all on it's own BUT there's more and Byron York was good enough to remind everyone why this is truly not the big deal our pals in the mainstream media want to pretend it is.

While they completely ignore what is happening in FL, NC, SC, and VA after Helene hit the country.

Ahem.

In other words, WOMP WOMPITY WOMP.

Flake might as well just put a D by his name because at least then that would be accurate.

Dude hasn't been a real Republican in a long, long time. 

As we said, not all that memorable.

Sure looks that way.

Hey, we see what he did there.

Big gov neo-cons are gonna big gov.

=======================================================================

