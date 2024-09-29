Byron York RAINS All Over Anti-Trumper Jeff Flake's Kamala Endorsement PARADE With THIS Inconvenient FACT

Jeff Flake has endorsed Kamala Harris.

You guys remember Jeff, right? No? Well, he's easy to forget these days but once upon a time he was a Republican but then big mean Trump won the presidency and Flake lost his ever-loving mind.

I’ll be supporting @KamalaHarris for President and @Tim_Walz for Vice President. My full statement below. pic.twitter.com/6b28mkBPMD — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 29, 2024

Now, that would be enough to make this endorsement a nothing burger all on it's own BUT there's more and Byron York was good enough to remind everyone why this is truly not the big deal our pals in the mainstream media want to pretend it is.

While they completely ignore what is happening in FL, NC, SC, and VA after Helene hit the country.

Ahem.

Former Republican senator. Endorsed Biden in 2020 and served as a Biden appointee. https://t.co/qHFliEMnng — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 29, 2024

In other words, WOMP WOMPITY WOMP.

Flake might as well just put a D by his name because at least then that would be accurate.

Dude hasn't been a real Republican in a long, long time.

All I remember is the clip of Flake caving pathetically after being accosted by a scary woke person outside his elevator. Forever known as snow-Flake — Professor Duke (@DukishDog) September 29, 2024

As we said, not all that memorable.

He's pissed. Arizona stands with Trump.https://t.co/RYFs4Xy6yx — Mrs Malindo (@MrsMalindo) September 29, 2024

Sure looks that way.

He couldn’t have a better last name “Flake” pic.twitter.com/MyDZtGNXio — Samson 🩸 (@mightysparty) September 29, 2024

Hey, we see what he did there.

Sort of like Colin Powell, Mitt Romney, Joe Walsh, Liz Cheny, etc. They always tout that they are 'republican' but never seem to endorse a republican candidate for years. — TMA62 (@TMA622) September 29, 2024

Big gov neo-cons are gonna big gov.

