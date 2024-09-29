Alaska Airlines' Reaction to Mother Jones Harpy Complaining About Fight Attendant's 'Bless You' is ACES

As Twitchy readers know, Mother Jones' Hose Beast ... sorry ... Editor in Chief Clara Jeffery was super triggered and even pissed off by an Alaska Airlines flight attendant daring to wish the plan a blessed night.

Yeah, it was stupid when we wrote it yesterday, it was stupid when she posted it, and it's still stupid this morning.

Creeping Christian nationalism alert: @AlaskaAir flight attendant just wished us a “blessed” night as we landed in SFO (!) to groans. Other adjectives that would have sufficed: great, awesome, fabulous, amazing, fantastic…



As my rowmate said, “this ain’t Montgomery, sweetie.” — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) September 28, 2024

Note, Montgomery is a majority black area so ... hrm.

Makes ya' wonder.

Eh. It’s a matter of respect for the audience before you. Respecting their space and norms and wishes. Dominant cultures always feel they have a right to enforce their norms and intents. And…way off @AlaskaAir’s brand. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) September 28, 2024

Say what now? Because you know, wishing a plane full of people a prosperous, positive night is super disrespectful.

Notice how Clara tagged Alaska Airlines over and over again to get this flight attendant in trouble.

Classy, right?

Luckily, Alaska Airlines seems to be making some good decisions here ...

Alaska Airlines untagged itself from this post and is wisely ignoring her. 😂 https://t.co/N5EJfloqpK — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 28, 2024

... so far. Let's hope they stick to this reaction and don't punish a flight attendant for being kind to at least one woman she should not have bothered with.

Thank goodness. It’s obvious she wanted the flight attendant to be disciplined so she could assert her moral authority. — daleduscher (@TheCorrectAnsw2) September 29, 2024

More corporations need to do that! — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) September 28, 2024

Indeed they do. Once corporations stop bending the knee to horrible, hateful, fascists people can stop being in fear for being honest again.

I want to thank Clara for inspiring some of the best posts I've read this week. (such a diverse group too) pic.twitter.com/CMH9RhgMPV — Terry Van Loon (@terrybythebay) September 28, 2024

It was pretty funny, and at her expense.

lol I would laugh if they blocked her. — Brownie Terror (@brownie_terror) September 28, 2024

Oh, that would have been glorious BUT at the same time, probably have given Jeffery a real reason to complain. Ignoring her this way was really the smartest course of action.

Good job, Alaskan Airlines. "The customer is always right is, as Barbarossa teaches us, "more of a guideline."



Protecting your obviously welcoming employee from being used to coerce your corporation to take an unpopular political view is GOOD to see you doing.



Thanks! — SailedThat (@SailedThat) September 28, 2024

Right? THANKS!

