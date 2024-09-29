Alaska Airlines' Reaction to Mother Jones Harpy Complaining About Fight Attendant's 'Bless You' is ACES

'BEYOND Gross': Christina Pushaw SHREDS Douchey D.C. Dem Using Helene NC Pic to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on September 29, 2024
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, Mother Jones' Hose Beast ... sorry ... Editor in Chief Clara Jeffery was super triggered and even pissed off by an Alaska Airlines flight attendant daring to wish the plan a blessed night.

Yeah, it was stupid when we wrote it yesterday, it was stupid when she posted it, and it's still stupid this morning.

Note, Montgomery is a majority black area so ... hrm.

Makes ya' wonder. 

Say what now? Because you know, wishing a plane full of people a prosperous, positive night is super disrespectful.

Notice how Clara tagged Alaska Airlines over and over again to get this flight attendant in trouble.

Classy, right?

Luckily, Alaska Airlines seems to be making some good decisions here ... 

... so far. Let's hope they stick to this reaction and don't punish a flight attendant for being kind to at least one woman she should not have bothered with.

Indeed they do. Once corporations stop bending the knee to horrible, hateful, fascists people can stop being in fear for being honest again.

It was pretty funny, and at her expense.

Oh, that would have been glorious BUT at the same time, probably have given Jeffery a real reason to complain. Ignoring her this way was really the smartest course of action.

Right? THANKS!

