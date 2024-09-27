He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)

Giorgia Meloni isn't interested in putting up with any crap from 'Little Macron'. Hey, we hardly blame her, who wants to put up with a whiny, squish like him anyway?
We're not entirely sure what he was thinking when he decided to pick a fight with her of all people but ... here we are.
And she's SPECTACULAR.
Watch:
Little Macron 🇫🇷 started a fight with the Italian PM @GiorgiaMeloni 🇮🇹, so she wiped the floor with him 👇 pic.twitter.com/PpWtUh0QMQ— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 27, 2024
Someone call 9-1-1, we all just witnessed a murder.
Big time.
Can you imagine the next leap in human evolution if Javier Milei and Giorgia Meloni had a baby? https://t.co/BwdM5cucvm— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) September 27, 2024
Whoa.
Not sure we can actually wrap our minds around what that might look like but we wouldn't hate it.
Why aren’t more people destroying Macron for being the little dictator and destroying these people’s lives instead of helping them?— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 27, 2024
Go off Queen!!!! 🔥🔥🔥— Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) September 27, 2024
Slay even.
Yaaaaaas.
Giorgia knows. pic.twitter.com/iob0cF2iAL— FREDDY GUSTAVO BORJA BORJA (@FreddyGusBorjaB) September 27, 2024
Damn right she does.
I lived in Italy for 3 years, and I can confirm:— The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 27, 2024
Do not ever make an Italian woman angry with you.
You will regret it.
September 27, 2024
You will always wipe the floor with anyone when the truth is on your side— Steven (@nogulagsagain) September 27, 2024
It certainly doesn't hurt to have the truth on your side.
