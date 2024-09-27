And. Here. We. GOOOOO! EPIC Changes in Voter Registration Should TERRIFY Kamala Harris and Democrats

Voter registration is a huge part of winning elections ... Democrats figured this out before Republicans did, sadly. That being said, with people like Scott Presler out there registing thousands of Republicans and other communities waking TF up and registering people we are decimating Democrats.

Which is not great news at all for Kamala Harris OR the Democratic Party.

Take a gander at these numbers:

As Twitchy readers, we know you know that we know you know this, but Republicans must vote in record numbers and make the election too big to rig.

It is a sad reflection on the state of elections but we all saw what Democrats did in 2020 so we must do everything we can to get every single Republican to the polls to VOTE. We have to beat them at their own game.

People don't want to be associated with democrats — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 26, 2024

There's that, there's also the fact that Democrats installed their candidate, she wasn't elected. She's an unlikable, unpopular, ignorant, incompetent imbecile and most of her party knows this. They only reason anyone is even voting for her is that they think she can make abortion the law of the land.

And as we all know, that will not be as easy as she makes it out to be.

I notice nearly 1,300,000 fewer voters.

How many dead and ineligible people are still registered Democrat? — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) September 27, 2024

Good point. States have been clearing out their voter rolls ... how many dead people were magically voting Democrat?

Trumps win will be a bigger upset than 2016.

More popular than ever before. — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) September 26, 2024

From his lips to God's ears.

