'Her Inner Light Is Gone': Thread About Leftist Politics and Propaganda DESTROYING People a MUST-Read

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on September 27, 2024
Twitchy

If you spend any time around a Leftist, you will find they are angry, resentful, and completely incapable of having any sort of relationship at all with someone they disagree with politically. Sure, there are exceptions to this rule but for the most part ... the Left is not a pleasant or happy group of people. We see this every time someone on the Right passes away, the Left celebrates.

Advertisement

And if someone on the Left passes away, the Right prays for them.

This thread from Clifton Duncan about the changes he saw in his own friend due to political difference, activism, and propaganda is a heartbreaking read.

ROID rage.

It works. 

Keep going.

A relationship he's had for decades.

And people lost their effing minds.

Zelenskyy Appeared Ready to Take Questions With Kamala, Then Harris Bolted FAST
Doug P.
This is what cults do, they cut off family and friends they disagree with. 

Ironically, these are the people who accuse those of us on the Right of being in a cult, but we digress.

TDS is real, y'all.

And she's hardly the only one.

We've been joking about Trump 'breaking' people for years but turns out ... it was never a joke.

And it's not funny.

