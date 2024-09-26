CNBC Host DEMOLISHES Kamala Fanboy Mark Cuban in Back-and-Forth About Her 'Job' as Biden's VP (Watch)

Somewhere along the line, Mark Cuban lost his mind.

Or he ate some paint chips.

Maybe he stood too close to a broken microwave.

Whatever happened, it's not good, and it turned him into this babbling, ignorant, confused, Kamala Harris fanboy who keeps getting embarrassed on social media and even on CNBC.

Case in point, his insistence on CNBC that Kamala can take credit for the good things Biden did but can't be held accountable for the bad things he did since you know, she's just some lowly VP right now. Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

Cuban did.

Watch:

🚨 This CNBC host just demolished ardent Kamala defender Mark Cuban, OMG



CUBAN: Being president is different than being vice president.



HOST: "She can take credit for the good things that happened with Biden, but she doesn't have anything to do with the bad things?" pic.twitter.com/qfMgadf6MU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 26, 2024

Being president is different than being vice president.

Is it though, Mark? Especially when the president is a feeble-minded old far who forgets where he is half the time and was so mentally gone that powerful Democrats kicked him off the ticket and replaced him with an unqualified, unlikable imbecile nobody voted for?

Cuban is desperate for a role in her administration. Which will of course never come to fruition — Mike Curry (@Mike_Curry12) September 26, 2024

Certainly looks that way.

Harris camp: “Let’s send one of our smartest surrogates to argue economic policy on our behalf. How about Mark Cuban?”



1 interview later:



“Oh no…” — New Rebel Records (@NewRebelRecords) September 26, 2024

*snort*

Mark Cuban is doing great at getting President Trump re-elected. We appreciate are his support. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 26, 2024

Let's hope so because as Tim Walz himself said, America can't afford four more years of this.

