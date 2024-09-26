Her Values HAVE NOT CHANGED: Stephen Gutowski Reminds People Kamala Harris Supported San...
CNBC Host DEMOLISHES Kamala Fanboy Mark Cuban in Back-and-Forth About Her 'Job' as Biden's VP (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Somewhere along the line, Mark Cuban lost his mind.

Or he ate some paint chips.

Maybe he stood too close to a broken microwave.

Whatever happened, it's not good, and it turned him into this babbling, ignorant, confused, Kamala Harris fanboy who keeps getting embarrassed on social media and even on CNBC.

Case in point, his insistence on CNBC that Kamala can take credit for the good things Biden did but can't be held accountable for the bad things he did since you know, she's just some lowly VP right now. Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

Cuban did.

Watch:

Being president is different than being vice president.

Is it though, Mark? Especially when the president is a feeble-minded old far who forgets where he is half the time and was so mentally gone that powerful Democrats kicked him off the ticket and replaced him with an unqualified, unlikable imbecile nobody voted for?

Certainly looks that way.

*snort*

Let's hope so because as Tim Walz himself said, America can't afford four more years of this.

=======================================================================

