Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Kamala Harris has her very OWN Project 2025.
Huh, who knew?
Hey, if she can keep insisting Trump owns Project 2025 (when it's not) then he's more than welcome to put this out and claim she owns it. Turnabout is fair play or something ...
And I hate to break this to Kamala, but ultimately this is what her agenda really looks like:
September 26, 2024
Trump for the WIN.
Let me summarize Kamala Harris’ Project 2025 for you— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 26, 2024
Communism.
Tim walz said it right here. pic.twitter.com/df8hdw29oa— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) September 26, 2024
Not even a little bit.
And abolish ICE. https://t.co/vHVEs3V5Ov— MAZE (@mazemoore) September 26, 2024
That too.
Everything she has planned is Communist nonsense. Unsurprising, since she herself is a Marxist.— Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) September 26, 2024
Just like dear old dad.
Kamala’s Project 2025 will destroy the US as we know it— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 26, 2024
True story.
Yep pic.twitter.com/LBLDXvacc8— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 26, 2024
Of course, there are plenty of whiners whining their whiny whines at Trump for posting this image:
Raise your hand if you are not voting for the guy who stole top secret classified documents and hid them from the feds.— CB— (@ConservBlue2020) September 26, 2024
🙋🏽♂️
Bro, Biden dropped out of the race.
I can't wait for the Community Note.— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 26, 2024
Not bright enough to see that he's mocking Kamala and the Left for insisting Project 2025 belongs to him. Then again, we shouldn't be surprised that Kamala supporters have zero sense of humor.
Oh this is pitiful big guy, not too late to delete pic.twitter.com/08BQH4Cy6E— FIGHTING CULTURAL HEROIN ‼️‼️ (@InternetDrix) September 26, 2024
This guy thinks he's fighting fascism by voting for a fascist like Kamala.
Too funny.
And a reminder of course to vote accordingly.
