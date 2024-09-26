Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Kamala Harris has her very OWN Project 2025.

Huh, who knew?

Hey, if she can keep insisting Trump owns Project 2025 (when it's not) then he's more than welcome to put this out and claim she owns it. Turnabout is fair play or something ...

Advertisement

And I hate to break this to Kamala, but ultimately this is what her agenda really looks like:

Trump for the WIN.

Let me summarize Kamala Harris’ Project 2025 for you



Communism. — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 26, 2024

Tim walz said it right here. pic.twitter.com/df8hdw29oa — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) September 26, 2024

Not even a little bit.

That too.

Everything she has planned is Communist nonsense. Unsurprising, since she herself is a Marxist. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) September 26, 2024

Just like dear old dad.

Kamala’s Project 2025 will destroy the US as we know it — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 26, 2024

True story.

Of course, there are plenty of whiners whining their whiny whines at Trump for posting this image:

Raise your hand if you are not voting for the guy who stole top secret classified documents and hid them from the feds.



🙋🏽‍♂️ — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) September 26, 2024

Bro, Biden dropped out of the race.

I can't wait for the Community Note. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 26, 2024

Not bright enough to see that he's mocking Kamala and the Left for insisting Project 2025 belongs to him. Then again, we shouldn't be surprised that Kamala supporters have zero sense of humor.

Oh this is pitiful big guy, not too late to delete pic.twitter.com/08BQH4Cy6E — FIGHTING CULTURAL HEROIN ‼️‼️ (@InternetDrix) September 26, 2024

This guy thinks he's fighting fascism by voting for a fascist like Kamala.

Too funny.

And a reminder of course to vote accordingly.

=======================================================================

Related:

Independent Women's Forum DROPS Woke System PUNISHING Women for Speaking Out Against Men in Their Prisons

White Supremacist Dudes for Harris? LOL! Guess Which White Supremacist JUST Endorsed Kamala (Then LAUGH)

Byron York Shares Transcript of ENTIRE Exchange Between Stephanie Ruhle and Kamala on the Border and WOW

Stephanie Ruhle's Excuses for DINGUS Kamala Not Answering 1 Single Question Make Her Look Even WORSE

I Did FRIES! *CACKLE* Here are the Top 10 Dumbest Things Kamala Said During 'Holistic' MSNBC Interview

=======================================================================