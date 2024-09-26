MSNBC Chyron Helping Kamala Harris Outline Her Economic Plan Is BEYOND Parody
Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on September 26, 2024
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

Kamala Harris has her very OWN Project 2025.

Huh, who knew?

Hey, if she can keep insisting Trump owns Project 2025 (when it's not) then he's more than welcome to put this out and claim she owns it. Turnabout is fair play or something ... 

And I hate to break this to Kamala, but ultimately this is what her agenda really looks like:

Trump for the WIN.

Not even a little bit.

That too.

Just like dear old dad.

True story.

Of course, there are plenty of whiners whining their whiny whines at Trump for posting this image:

Bro, Biden dropped out of the race.

Not bright enough to see that he's mocking Kamala and the Left for insisting Project 2025 belongs to him. Then again, we shouldn't be surprised that Kamala supporters have zero sense of humor.

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION PROJECT 2025

