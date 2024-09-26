White Supremacist Dudes for Harris? LOL! Guess Which White Supremacist JUST Endorsed Kamala (Then LAUGH)

Man oh man, Kamala Harris has really been racking up the endorsements lately.

Putin.

Iran.

Cheney.

The IRS.

And now, white supremacist and antisemite, Richard Spencer.

Advertisement

You can't even begin to make this crap up ... it's as if the worst people on the planet got together and decided to endorse the worst candidate in the history of this country. Considering the woman didn't receive a single vote, we put this entirely on the powerful Democrats who kicked the nominee people actually voted for OUT for being too old and installing an unqualified, ignorant, easily-controlled candidate.

Spencer really hates Trump which is actually good, for Trump.

The funny thing about these comments is that Trump’s administration began offering lethal aid to Ukraine in 2017, after Obama refused on the basis of “not provoking Russia.” Secondly, Trump’s claims that “Russia never would have invaded Ukraine if I had won” are, if preposterous,… — Richard Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 25, 2024

And yet, Russia did not invade Ukraine while Trump was in office.

My guess is that Trump was baited into making these comments after the recent rally in Pennsylvania. The presence of JD Vance—who has said harsh things about Ukraine and is deeply connected with various pro-Russia and pro-Zionist groups—is pushing Trump in that direction as well.… — Richard Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 25, 2024

Pro-Zionist groups.

There's a red flag.

And c'mon, pro-Russia groups? Dude.

For what it’s worth, I will vote for Kamala Harris; I encourage others to do so; and I sincerely want Trump and Vance to lose. — Richard Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 25, 2024

White Supremacist Dudes for Harris has been BORN.

Atheist neo-nazi for Kamala. Not a big surprise. — Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) September 25, 2024

It's not worth anything, but thanks for sharing. — Oliver Klozoff (@john21028) September 25, 2024

Hey, it made us laugh PLUS reminded us who the really horrible candidate is who's running ... and it's not Trump.

=======================================================================

Related:

Byron York Shares Transcript of ENTIRE Exchange Between Stephanie Ruhle and Kamala on the Border and WOW

Stephanie Ruhle's Excuses for DINGUS Kamala Not Answering 1 Single Question Make Her Look Even WORSE

I Did FRIES! *CACKLE* Here are the Top 10 Dumbest Things Kamala Said During 'Holistic' MSNBC Interview

Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

Byron Donalds Serves Dems INSISTING Senate Border Bill Would Secure the Border a Nice Glass of STFU Juice

=======================================================================