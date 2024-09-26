White Supremacist Dudes for Harris? LOL! Guess Which White Supremacist JUST Endorsed Kamala (Then LAUGH)

Politico Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (AGAIN) About Jack Smith's 'Last Chance'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on September 26, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Man oh man, Kamala Harris has really been racking up the endorsements lately.

Putin.

Iran.

Cheney.

The IRS.

And now, white supremacist and antisemite, Richard Spencer.

You can't even begin to make this crap up ... it's as if the worst people on the planet got together and decided to endorse the worst candidate in the history of this country. Considering the woman didn't receive a single vote, we put this entirely on the powerful Democrats who kicked the nominee people actually voted for OUT for being too old and installing an unqualified, ignorant, easily-controlled candidate.

Spencer really hates Trump which is actually good, for Trump.

And yet, Russia did not invade Ukraine while Trump was in office.

Pro-Zionist groups.

There's a red flag.

And c'mon, pro-Russia groups? Dude.

White Supremacist Dudes for Harris has been BORN.

Hey, it made us laugh PLUS reminded us who the really horrible candidate is who's running ... and it's not Trump.

