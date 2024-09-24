Kamala's Campaign CRUMBLES? Couple of Cookie Polls Have Trump Up BIGLY
Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday, the US House of Representatives passed the amended version of the Senate's CHIPS Act, referred to by Chuck Schumer himself as the 'Kelly-Cruz amendment.' In other words, Sen. Cruz was co-lead and a key player in delivering this massive victory for Texas jobs and the economy.

Yes, Cruz remains a complete and total bada*s for Texas.

Even Samsung applauded his efforts in getting this done:

Upon its passage, Cruz's opponent Colin Allred who did absolutely nothing on the bill falsely claimed credit for it.

No, really.

Look at this:

What a lying liar. Just SHAMELESS.

It wasn't Allred's bill

He didn't do anything with it.

Leave it to a Democrat to try and take credit for something they didn't do while blaming others for things they DID do.

Hey, don't take our word or Samsung's word or even Chuck Schumer's word for it ... check out Ted Cruz from LAST YEAR:

Gosh, that sounds a lot like this was Ted Cruz's bill.

Womp womp, Allred.

That's gotta sting.

Suck it up, Allred.

