Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

Yesterday, the US House of Representatives passed the amended version of the Senate's CHIPS Act, referred to by Chuck Schumer himself as the 'Kelly-Cruz amendment.' In other words, Sen. Cruz was co-lead and a key player in delivering this massive victory for Texas jobs and the economy.

Yes, Cruz remains a complete and total bada*s for Texas.

Even Samsung applauded his efforts in getting this done:

#Samsung applauds the passage of the Building Chips in America Act ensuring US innovation continues to surge! A BIG thank you to @SenMarkKelly @SenTedCruz @RepScottPeters @JenKiggans for your bi-partisan leadership on this legislation. — SamsungDC (@SamsungDC) September 23, 2024

Upon its passage, Cruz's opponent Colin Allred who did absolutely nothing on the bill falsely claimed credit for it.

No, really.

Look at this:

A win for Texas! The House passed our bill, the Building Chips in America Act, to streamline permitting and advance CHIPS Act projects. Thanks to a team from both sides of the aisle, we got this done.



Ted Cruz is trying to claim credit. Classic Ted acting like a “me guy.” — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) September 24, 2024

What a lying liar. Just SHAMELESS.

It wasn't Allred's bill

He didn't do anything with it.

Leave it to a Democrat to try and take credit for something they didn't do while blaming others for things they DID do.

Hey, don't take our word or Samsung's word or even Chuck Schumer's word for it ... check out Ted Cruz from LAST YEAR:

WATCH: @SecRaimondo endorses @SenTedCruz's amendment to NDAA to streamline permitting process for new semiconductor projects:



"we do need to -- which your amendment would do -- streamline the process, speed the process, make the process more efficient and user friendly..." pic.twitter.com/E5te8uIjfV — Senate Commerce Republicans (@SenateCommerce) October 4, 2023

Gosh, that sounds a lot like this was Ted Cruz's bill.

Womp womp, Allred.

Stop lying, Colin. This isn't "your" bill. But don't take our word for it, take Samsung's! https://t.co/X99bkbZlkt — Team Cruz (@TeamTedCruz) September 24, 2024

Colin, Samsung is literally GIVING him credit--because it's his bill. https://t.co/HSncUhQnBL — Darin Miller (@DarinBMiller) September 24, 2024

That's gotta sting.

You passed the Kelly-Cruz substitute. And you weren't even the leader on the House version of this bill. https://t.co/ZGWP6qWQwb pic.twitter.com/OD1IYIUx94 — Darin Miller (@DarinBMiller) September 24, 2024

Seriously it’s literally his and Kelly’s bill. September 23, 2024. House approves Kelly-Cruz bill to expedite semiconductor construction. Of course he should take credit if he authored and promoted it. Every senator I know takes credit for their bills. — rita france (@ritafrnc) September 24, 2024

Suck it up, Allred.

