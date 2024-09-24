WOW! Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Gossiped About Kamala With Cardinal Dolan and What He Said Is EYE-OPENING

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris skipped the Al Smith dinner. Of note, she is the first presidential candidate to do so in 40 years (since Walter Mondale skipped in 1984) which is really not a great look for a candidate many people already don't like or trust. Chuck Schumer must know this because he tried smoothing things over with Cardinal Dolan about her missing the dinner.

In other words, he gossiped about Kamala behind her back to make excuses for why she wasn't there.

And gave up a bit too much info that Dolan was more than happy to share:

Cardinal Dolan on Kamala Harris skipping the Al Smith dinner:



"Schumer said to me, ‘I don’t think she made the decision, I think her schedulers are saying she can’t make it.’"



Kamala wants to run the country but isn't even making her own decisionspic.twitter.com/ipt0fol9mN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2024

She can't even make her own decisions about attending something like the Al Smith dinner? What sort of president would she be? Letting schedulers tell her what to do?

Chuck, this was poor ... but we love that Dolan gave him and Kamala both up the way he did.

Guess skipping that dinner was not such a good idea after all, Kam-Kam.

She’s not coming because she can’t think on her feet and she’s needs a teleprompter. — ImJustLurking (@ImJustALurk) September 24, 2024

That's like the real reason but either way, she's not calling the shots so who is?

It’s concerning when a leader can’t prioritize key events. If she’s not making her own decisions, how can she be trusted with running the country? — Shubham (@ShubhamNotSubam) September 24, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

The Cardinal says skipping the Al Smith Dinner “hasn’t happened since Walter Mondale and he lost 49 of 50 States”. Please, God, do it again 🙏 — George M. Nicholas (@GeogeM3) September 24, 2024

Amen.

Wouldn't it be amazing if we could have a repeat of 1984?

Of course, she didn't. It's why she has no business running for president. Harris is incapable of making decisions. — Lee Thompson (@thompsonlee17) September 24, 2024

She is incapable.

Period the end.

And Democrats know it.

