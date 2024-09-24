LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just O...
Where Are the Norms? Kamala Harris Tells WI Public Radio She Favors Nuking...
Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre Tells Congress He Was Recently Diagnosed With Parkinson'...
'Someone Getting EPSTEINED?!' Second Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Case Just Got Even...
No 'JOKE': Elon Musk Shares NEW Terrifying, DAMNING Video of Dems Pushing for...
Gretchen Whitmer Cringingly Speaking Gen Z to Campaign for Kamala a Reminder They...
JOY Is Gone! James Carville Reportedly Going OFF on Democrat Staffers Spells YUGE...
Megyn Kelly Schools Trump-Hater to His Face After He Calls Trump ‘Guilty’
A-HOLE, Mouth-Breathing Lefties FLIP OUT After Trump Helps Americans Pay for Groceries, Wa...
Former Obama Lackey Community Note NUKED from Orbit for Claiming Violent Crime is...
Megyn Kelly Posts DAMNING Thread Taking Trans Women AKA MEN Apart for Invading...
REEE! Angry Staffer Hilariously MELTS DOWN Calling Trump Assigning Illegals Case Numbers N...
WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the...
And BOOM: JD Vance in Full BEAST-MODE Defending Americans Who Want a Secure...

WOW! Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Gossiped About Kamala With Cardinal Dolan and What He Said Is EYE-OPENING

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris skipped the Al Smith dinner. Of note, she is the first presidential candidate to do so in 40 years (since Walter Mondale skipped in 1984) which is really not a great look for a candidate many people already don't like or trust. Chuck Schumer must know this because he tried smoothing things over with Cardinal Dolan about her missing the dinner.

Advertisement

In other words, he gossiped about Kamala behind her back to make excuses for why she wasn't there.

And gave up a bit too much info that Dolan was more than happy to share: 

She can't even make her own decisions about attending something like the Al Smith dinner? What sort of president would she be? Letting schedulers tell her what to do?

Chuck, this was poor ... but we love that Dolan gave him and Kamala both up the way he did.

Guess skipping that dinner was not such a good idea after all, Kam-Kam.

That's like the real reason but either way, she's not calling the shots so who is?

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Recommended

LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
Advertisement

Amen. 

Wouldn't it be amazing if we could have a repeat of 1984?

She is incapable.

Period the end.

And Democrats know it.

=======================================================================

Related:

LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem

'Someone Getting EPSTEINED?!' Second Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Case Just Got Even STRANGER

No 'JOKE': Elon Musk Shares NEW Terrifying, DAMNING Video of Dems Pushing for Violence Against Trump

Gretchen Whitmer Cringingly Speaking Gen Z to Campaign for Kamala a Reminder They Got NOTHIN' (Watch)

JOY Is Gone! James Carville Reportedly Going OFF on Democrat Staffers Spells YUGE Trouble for Kamala

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
No 'JOKE': Elon Musk Shares NEW Terrifying, DAMNING Video of Dems Pushing for Violence Against Trump
Sam J.
JOY Is Gone! James Carville Reportedly Going OFF on Democrat Staffers Spells YUGE Trouble for Kamala
Sam J.
A-HOLE, Mouth-Breathing Lefties FLIP OUT After Trump Helps Americans Pay for Groceries, Want Him ARRESTED
Sam J.
'Someone Getting EPSTEINED?!' Second Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Case Just Got Even STRANGER
Sam J.
WENT There! James Woods' Reaction to Famous Hezbollah Mouthpiece Bombed While on the Air Brutally PERFECT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem Sam J.
Advertisement