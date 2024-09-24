WOW! Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Gossiped About Kamala With Cardinal Dolan and What...
LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

A National Law Enforcement group has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. That sounds like a super big deal, right? Heck, USA Today is all but wetting themselves they're so excited about it.

From USA Today:

A group of national law enforcement leaders have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after the National Fraternal Order of Police backed former President Donald Trump.

The group, Police Leaders for Community Safety, was created in 2024 as a non-partisan 501(c)4, and describes itself as an organization that represents dozens of police officials. In a press release Monday, chairwoman Sue Riseling expressed the organization's support for Harris.

Read that again.

It was founded in 2024 and represents DOZENS of police officials.

Dozens.

Wow.

STOP THE PRESSES.

A fake group endorsing a fake candidate running a fake campaign supported by a fake media.

What a world.

You know, if they have to say 'dozens' that means there's not even 100 members.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA. 

But you know, the media is running with it.

Because they know the media won't correct them and the morons wiling to vote for a candidate installed and not elected will slurp it up. 

Yup.

There is no joy.

There are no vibes.

There is no candidate.

There is no real campaign.

And this is the best Democrats can do in 2024.

