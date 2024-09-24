LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem

A National Law Enforcement group has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. That sounds like a super big deal, right? Heck, USA Today is all but wetting themselves they're so excited about it.

From USA Today:

A group of national law enforcement leaders have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after the National Fraternal Order of Police backed former President Donald Trump. The group, Police Leaders for Community Safety, was created in 2024 as a non-partisan 501(c)4, and describes itself as an organization that represents dozens of police officials. In a press release Monday, chairwoman Sue Riseling expressed the organization's support for Harris.

Read that again.

It was founded in 2024 and represents DOZENS of police officials.

Dozens.

Wow.

STOP THE PRESSES.

The single most astroturfed Presidential campaign in modern U.S. history.



The stunning endorsement that “normally backs Trump?”



They are referring to the Police Leaders for Community Safety, which was founded in March of THIS YEAR.



It’s a fake group. pic.twitter.com/g3vZfpKFAR — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 24, 2024

A fake group endorsing a fake candidate running a fake campaign supported by a fake media.

What a world.

The March, 2024 date came from an anonymous source who is close to some in the organization.



This is when they became familiar with the C4, but to make matters worse, it actually publicly launched even later in the year.



Here is the press release from June 11th, 2024: pic.twitter.com/OlJlUB8aXn — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 24, 2024

You know, if they have to say 'dozens' that means there's not even 100 members.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

But you know, the media is running with it.

Kamala Harris’ campaign has bolstered this endorsement as a “leading national law enforcement group.”



It was launched just 3 months ago and only represents a couple dozen partisan Democrats in law enforcement.



It’s all fake. pic.twitter.com/eJX1NrYLYI — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 24, 2024

Because they know the media won't correct them and the morons wiling to vote for a candidate installed and not elected will slurp it up.

Wow, what a shocker! The "Police Leaders for Community Safety" that *magically* appeared just this year backing Kamala? Truly the most organic endorsement ever. 😂 Nothing says grassroots like a fake group born yesterday! — James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) September 24, 2024

The vast majority of support for Kamala Harris is fake and media generated. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 24, 2024

Yup.

There is no joy.

There are no vibes.

There is no candidate.

There is no real campaign.

And this is the best Democrats can do in 2024.

