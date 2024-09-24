No 'JOKE': Elon Musk Shares NEW Terrifying, DAMNING Video of Dems Pushing for Violence Against Trump

There have been plenty of videos/compilations of Democrats pushing violence against Trump on social media and especially on Twitter/X since he was shot the first time, but this one from Elon Musk using the Joker is really something else.

It serves as a terrifying reminder that Democrats don't just want to beat Trump, they want him gone ... by any means necessary.

Hey, we're not the ones saying it, THEY are. We can hear it directly from them.

Watch this:

What's REALLY disturbing is how much of this was taken from people like Hillary Clinton even after the first or SECOND attempt on Trump's life proving they have no intention of taking the rhetoric down. Again, proving they'll do anything to anyone to stay in power.

Heck, we all saw that firsthand in 2020 but we digress.

Our founding fathers would never stop throwing up if they saw what our modern-day press has turned into. Especially toads like Jim Acosta, Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy, and Olivia Nuzzi (don't even get us started on her story).

Scary stuff.

The second assassin (crazy that there is more than one) went so far as to put a bounty on Trump's head.

But you know, it's the Right that is violent and dangerous.

