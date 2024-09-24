Former Obama Lackey Community Note NUKED from Orbit for Claiming Violent Crime is Down Under Biden/Harris

Megyn Kelly Schools Trump-Hater to His Face After He Calls Trump ‘Guilty’
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on September 24, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Well well well, would you look at that? The FBI released its annual US crime estimates for 2023 and GUESS WHAT?! They're claiming there has been a decline in murder ... 11.6% even so you know, that proves Trump's narrative is wrong and stuff.

Wait for it, we promise it's worth it.

Look at this from former Obama lackey, Steven Rattner:

Huh, that seems odd.

Even CNN admits it doesn't feel like crime is down.

How on Earth could this be?

Probably has something to do with cities not reporting violent crime ... the biggest and most violent cities even. Per the Community Note on the lackey's post:

Cities ~30% have stopped reporting crime statistics federally so it’s not possible concluding Trump is wrong here.

That murder has only gone down 11.6% and 20% of cities are not reporting violent crime that tell us it's really bad, maybe even worse than what Trump has said. But HEY, good job, FBI. Way to carry water for Kamala Harris.

Now, why oh why would the FBI want to keep Trump out of office? Hrm.

OOH OOH, WE KNOW!

At this point, with the way the HARRIS administration has been dumping illegals in smaller red cities and towns across the country, we're not sure we'd walk to our car at night at all. Just sayin'.

Oh yeah, there's that too.

No way there have been ZERO murders in Los Angeles and New Orleans.

But nice try, Spanky.

=======================================================================

