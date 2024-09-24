A-HOLE, Mouth-Breathing Lefties FLIP OUT After Trump Helps Americans Pay for Groceries, Want Him ARRESTED

Trump visited a grocery store in Pennsylvania and helped struggling Americans pay for their food.

Pretty damn cool, right?

So of course, our angry, hate-filled, authoritarian, pals on the Left are really pissed and want him arrested fo rit.

No, really.

Take a look:

Trump is now handing out cash to voters. pic.twitter.com/xG18Xsyp5w — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2024

Trump is now helping Americans pay for groceries they can't afford thanks to progressive policies under Joe Biden and KAMALA HARRIS.

Fixed it for Ron.

Man, Ron is always on the wrong side of every issue. It's like a gift in a bad way.

Of course, it just gets worse:

I’m reasonably sure that’s a federal crime https://t.co/uN1xe2jnmE — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) September 24, 2024

Yes, arrest Trump for helping Americans pay for their groceries. MEANWHILE, Kamala flew Zelenskyy to America on a taxpayer-funded plane to campaign for her but you know, TRUMP BAD.

They're just such jackasses.

Can we say that?

If not, we'll apologize later. Maybe. We'll see.

Allow me to pass you the AI:



Yes, it is illegal for a presidential candidate—or any candidate for public office—to give voters cash or any other form of compensation in exchange for their votes. This practice, known as "vote buying," is prohibited under federal law in the United… — Christopher (@tennismd7) September 24, 2024

It must just suck being these people.

He always does that, though. Nothing new. He's a billionaire who hands out cash to honest working folk.



You're mad bc it goes against the "Orange Man Bad " narrative. — Mama's Mead & Menageries (@FranDHexe) September 24, 2024

They know it humanizes Trump and they can't have that. No no, they need people afraid of Trump. They desperately need voters to think this guy will END DEMOCRACY AS WE KNOW IT and his handing out money to help struggling Americans afford food is not helpful ... to them.

So yeah, they want him punished because they're the real authoritarians.

They're the real threat to democracy.

These people used to be against over-criminalization and prosecution. Turns out, they just want power. https://t.co/vwnTzT9FmS — DW Fan (@daily_wire_fan) September 24, 2024

Yup, power. They all want power to control what the rest of us think and do and Trump is a threat to that power.

Trump is such a schmuck. Everyone knows you have to use taxpayer dollars to buy votes through things like illegal student loan forgiveness. Acts of private charity while running for office are punishable by up to life in prison. https://t.co/WdRtAIfEVd pic.twitter.com/pp38bl0MJK — Magills (@magills_) September 24, 2024

The nerve.

