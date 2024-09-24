A-HOLE, Mouth-Breathing Lefties FLIP OUT After Trump Helps Americans Pay for Groceries, Want Him ARRESTED

Megyn Kelly Schools Trump-Hater to His Face After He Calls Trump ‘Guilty’
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on September 24, 2024
Sarah D.

Trump visited a grocery store in Pennsylvania and helped struggling Americans pay for their food.

Pretty damn cool, right?

So of course, our angry, hate-filled, authoritarian, pals on the Left are really pissed and want him arrested fo rit.

No, really.

Take a look:

Trump is now helping Americans pay for groceries they can't afford thanks to progressive policies under Joe Biden and KAMALA HARRIS.

Fixed it for Ron.

Man, Ron is always on the wrong side of every issue. It's like a gift in a bad way.

Of course, it just gets worse:

Yes, arrest Trump for helping Americans pay for their groceries. MEANWHILE, Kamala flew Zelenskyy to America on a taxpayer-funded plane to campaign for her but you know, TRUMP BAD.

They're just such jackasses.

Can we say that?

If not, we'll apologize later. Maybe. We'll see.

It must just suck being these people.

They know it humanizes Trump and they can't have that. No no, they need people afraid of Trump. They desperately need voters to think this guy will END DEMOCRACY AS WE KNOW IT and his handing out money to help struggling Americans afford food is not helpful ... to them.

So yeah, they want him punished because they're the real authoritarians.

They're the real threat to democracy.

Yup, power. They all want power to control what the rest of us think and do and Trump is a threat to that power.

The nerve.

