Fetterman’s Patriotism Shocks Dems: Daring to Praise Operation Midnight Hammer and Not Hating Republicans

justmindy
justmindy | 3:55 PM on June 26, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

John Fetterman, seemingly the only sane Democrat lately, says his party needs to stop lying about the success of Operation Midnight Hammer. It went great and he believes they should say so. 

The patriotic thing is to be happy for your country, after all. 

To be fair, it is confusing, but apparently his medical difficulties fixed his ability to reason.

It's a sad commentary on today's Democratic party.

Maybe it's time he become a Republican. The GOP could use another vote in the Senate.

CNN led the charge.

It is very sad Trump Derangement Syndrome has inflicted so many and overtaken their love of country.


It's absolutely ridiculous. 

This should be one thing all Americans can agree on. 

DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY IRAN JOHN FETTERMAN

