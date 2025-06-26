Fetterman’s Patriotism Shocks Dems: Daring to Praise Operation Midnight Hammer and Not Hating Republicans

John Fetterman, seemingly the only sane Democrat lately, says his party needs to stop lying about the success of Operation Midnight Hammer. It went great and he believes they should say so.

Advertisement

To those who were ‘unimpressed’ or borderline gloating on a leak:



Operation Midnight Hammer worked.



I’ve been calling for and fully supported those strikes, and it made the world safer.



It should transcend partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/kzxAKRfgOi — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 26, 2025

The patriotic thing is to be happy for your country, after all.

I'm still confused how he's become the voice of reason for his party, but here we are. https://t.co/Yw4ZnaursA — Kim M 🇺🇸 (@3rdrocker) June 26, 2025

To be fair, it is confusing, but apparently his medical difficulties fixed his ability to reason.

Fetterman is a social progressive on most issues. He is far to the left of the average Democrat just 10 years ago. He just doesn't hate Jews and thinks that maybe Republicans aren't all evil scum, and that is a bridge too far for today's Democratic party. https://t.co/N6KcrPu27W — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) June 26, 2025

It's a sad commentary on today's Democratic party.

Maybe it's time he become a Republican. The GOP could use another vote in the Senate.

Thank you - should be quite evident with bombs etc. the press is trying to gaslight us all to believe the opposite https://t.co/0oMkD4xVbe — Sharon Mooers (@SharonMooers) June 26, 2025

The leak was not a leak, but an attempt at a full blown disinformation campaign against this administration, and they better root out the “leakers” soon https://t.co/dGnE36yW54 — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) June 26, 2025

CNN led the charge.

Amazing how Fetterman has become a man of common sense and puts politics divide to the curb.



Great job, Senator Fetterman https://t.co/eGunWuJLWN — Brian Gerald (@RealHark12) June 26, 2025

To Fetterman’s point here… this is precisely the problem.



We have an entire faction of this country rooting for Iran’s nuclear program to succeed, all because they don’t like who the POTUS is.



And I’m supposed to share a country with these people? https://t.co/pVjcfPn2iI — Greg, leightweight chocker (@BankofGSimms) June 26, 2025

Advertisement

It is very sad Trump Derangement Syndrome has inflicted so many and overtaken their love of country.





Those opposing what Trump did, are doing it out of petty politics. With no thought to the safety of the world or ending war. They want war. They want division, the only way they get rich is thru being puppets to evil.

I applaud President Trump, doing what had to be done. https://t.co/bYWSbej7xc — Wendy Spickerman (@wspickerman) June 26, 2025

It's absolutely ridiculous.

Senator Fetterman is right, disarming a nuclear Iran is neither strictly a Republican or Democrat goal, it's an American goal, and the accomplishment should be celebrated by all in the USA who oppose dictators and terrorists. https://t.co/E1fDSE2rbC — Mark Strickland (@smarkstrickland) June 26, 2025

This should be one thing all Americans can agree on.