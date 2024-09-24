'Kamala's Wins' Account Too Damn Dumb to Realize They JUST Campaigned FOR Trump With This DOOZY

Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on September 24, 2024
Twitchy

BREAKING: This Kamala's Wins account has to be a parody account because every time they post something they end up helping Trump. Seriously, we're starting to wonder if this is some sort of Trump supporter trying to make Kamala and her supporters look even dumber.

Case in point:

Yes, by all means, retweet this so all Americans can see this. 

Trump putting parents and kids first and doing away with the huge bureaucracy that has ruined education since the agency was formed by Carter in 1979 is a winner for his campaign. Schools have not improved under the feds, not even a little bit. Oh sure, teacher's unions bosses have gotten richer, and the administrators are making bank, but the kids are not learning.

And parents know it and the majority support doing away with the DOE.

Sorry, not sorry.

So either the person who runs the Kamala's Wins account is a moron OR a plant.

But hey, thanks for reminding parents why they should absolutely NOT vote for Kamala in Noember.

LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
Word.

But it loves to indoctrinate them.

Seriously, this should count as an in kind contribution ... to Trump.

