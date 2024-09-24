'Kamala's Wins' Account Too Damn Dumb to Realize They JUST Campaigned FOR Trump With This DOOZY

BREAKING: This Kamala's Wins account has to be a parody account because every time they post something they end up helping Trump. Seriously, we're starting to wonder if this is some sort of Trump supporter trying to make Kamala and her supporters look even dumber.

Advertisement

Case in point:

BREAKING: In a stunning announcement, Donald Trump just announced he is going to close down the Department of Education. Donald Trump wants to stop our children from getting an education. Retweet so all Americans see this. pic.twitter.com/aXpz7YwSFH — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 24, 2024

Yes, by all means, retweet this so all Americans can see this.

Trump putting parents and kids first and doing away with the huge bureaucracy that has ruined education since the agency was formed by Carter in 1979 is a winner for his campaign. Schools have not improved under the feds, not even a little bit. Oh sure, teacher's unions bosses have gotten richer, and the administrators are making bank, but the kids are not learning.

And parents know it and the majority support doing away with the DOE.

Sorry, not sorry.

Imagine thinking parents aren't cheering this



Imagine thinking parents like their children graduating without knowing how to read https://t.co/L3IMRvj7Y3 — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 24, 2024

So either the person who runs the Kamala's Wins account is a moron OR a plant.

But hey, thanks for reminding parents why they should absolutely NOT vote for Kamala in Noember.

The department of education is hurting the kids and hurting our country. The sooner it is gone, the better. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 24, 2024

Word.

The department of education doesn't teach children. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 24, 2024

But it loves to indoctrinate them.

Yeah GREAT news. Thanks for the free exposure — George (@BehizyTweets) September 24, 2024

Seriously, this should count as an in kind contribution ... to Trump.

=======================================================================

Related:

WOW! Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Gossiped About Kamala With Cardinal Dolan and What He Said Is EYE-OPENING

LOL-OOPSIE! Police Group That 'NORMALLY' Endorses Trump Endorses Kamala ... There's Just One BIG Problem

'Someone Getting EPSTEINED?!' Second Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Case Just Got Even STRANGER

No 'JOKE': Elon Musk Shares NEW Terrifying, DAMNING Video of Dems Pushing for Violence Against Trump

Gretchen Whitmer Cringingly Speaking Gen Z to Campaign for Kamala a Reminder They Got NOTHIN' (Watch)

=======================================================================