I Did FRIES! *CACKLE* Here are the Top 10 Dumbest Things Kamala Said During 'Holistic' MSNBC Interview

When we heard the news about Stephanie Ruhle interviewing Kamala Harris just a week or so after she told Bill Maher she didn't think Kamala should have to do interviews we all knew it would be bad. Heck, we knew it would be worse than the debacle with Dana Bash on CNN but as usual, Kamala beat our expectations.

It was so much worse than we could have imagined.

See for yourself with the following top (bottom?) 10 dumbest things Kamala said during her softball MSNBC video.

Stephanie Ruhle: "There are lots of Americans who don't see themselves in your plans... What do you say to them?"



Kamala: "Well if you are... hard working... if you... have... uh... the dreams and the ambitions and the aspirations of what I believe you do, you're in my plan." pic.twitter.com/FVrcBWe48I — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

Uh ... dreams and ambitions.

In other words people who don't share her dreams won't be able to reach their ambitions.

Just sayin'.

🚨🚨WHOA!!! Kamala Harris calls for mass amnesty for the millions of illegals she and Joe Biden allowed to invade America.



KAMALA: "We need a comprehensive plan that includes what we need to do to fortify not only our border, but deal with the fact that we also need to create… pic.twitter.com/qAlknWfsdL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 26, 2024

And nobody is shocked.

The world is on the brink of WWIII and this is the type of question being asked to a candidate for President of the United States??



You’ve got to be kidding me…pic.twitter.com/JkPpj68AUf — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) September 25, 2024

That's why she's only doing interviews with networks like CNN and MSNBC.

Asked what she’ll do if Republicans don’t agree w/ her plan to raise taxes on American consumers, Harris appears confused & repeatedly says they “have to pay their fair share.” pic.twitter.com/MUstGTUPTJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2024

She's confused because in her mind no one should be allowed to disagree with her.

Try to watch this and not get a headache. I have no idea what the heck this is supposed to mean.

pic.twitter.com/rBgE3Uh2NU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 26, 2024

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

NEW: Vice President Kamala Harris says "holistic" three times in a 15-second period.



The VP proudly showed off the word during an interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.



"Looking holistically at the connection between that and housing and looking holistically at the… pic.twitter.com/Z9DMdR97Qj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 25, 2024

HOLISTIC is the word of the day, boys and girls.

Ruhle: "Can we trust you?"



Kamala: "Yes"



No we can't. She is weak, failed, and dangerously liberal. pic.twitter.com/qFCkxTwPky — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

Wonder if Joe Biden thought he could trust Kamala.

Hrm.

In a span of 90 seconds, "Border Czar" Kamala:



A) Claimed she suddenly cares about illegal immigration after she let 20+ million into the country.



B) Blamed President Trump for not supporting a bill to put illegals on a fast-track to citizenship.



C) Called for MASS AMNESTY. pic.twitter.com/oqmd9F7lPV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

As you can see, the border stuff was her achilles heel.

But we all knew that already.

Ruhle: "At any point in your life, have you served two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun?"



Kamala: "I did fries ha ha ha!"



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/xcpPOuXtlv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

We got nothin'.

And clearly neither does Kamala.

Ok, so this last one was not from her interview with Stephanie Ruhle but we had to include it because ... woof.

It's "Ecclesiastes," Kamala — not "Ecclesiastics."



(This is why she never goes off script) pic.twitter.com/caByVZopmz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

Ecclesiastics sounds like a new form of exercise.

BAHAHAHA

