I Did FRIES! *CACKLE* Here are the Top 10 Dumbest Things Kamala Said During 'Holistic' MSNBC Interview

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When we heard the news about Stephanie Ruhle interviewing Kamala Harris just a week or so after she told Bill Maher she didn't think Kamala should have to do interviews we all knew it would be bad. Heck, we knew it would be worse than the debacle with Dana Bash on CNN but as usual, Kamala beat our expectations.

It was so much worse than we could have imagined.

See for yourself with the following top (bottom?) 10 dumbest things Kamala said during her softball MSNBC video.

Uh ... dreams and ambitions.

In other words people who don't share her dreams won't be able to reach their ambitions. 

Just sayin'.

And nobody is shocked.

That's why she's only doing interviews with networks like CNN and MSNBC.

She's confused because in her mind no one should be allowed to disagree with her.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

HOLISTIC is the word of the day, boys and girls.

Wonder if Joe Biden thought he could trust Kamala.

Hrm.

As you can see, the border stuff was her achilles heel.

But we all knew that already.

We got nothin'.

And clearly neither does Kamala.

Ok, so this last one was not from her interview with Stephanie Ruhle but we had to include it because ... woof.

Ecclesiastics sounds like a new form of exercise.

BAHAHAHA

