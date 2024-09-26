Stephanie Ruhle's Excuses for DINGUS Kamala Not Answering 1 Single Question Make Her Look Even WORSE

Politico Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (AGAIN) About Jack Smith's 'Last Chance'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy readers know, Stephanie Ruhle's interview with Kamala Harris was just an absolute train wreck. It was such a train wreck in fact that other train wrecks would walk past her interview with Kamala and say, 'Damn, now THAT'S a train wreck.'

Babbling incoherently, avoiding questions, dodging, trying to pretend she's likable ... it was truly painful.

But not to worry, Ruhle was more than happy to cover for Kamala after the fact ALTHOUGH if we're being honest, we're not so sure the whole, 'Hey, it was ok for her to be stupid because we expect her to be stupid' line was all that helpful.

Watch:

Sorry Steph, but we're pretty sure these issues are fairly clear.

C'mon, she has to know that if she's explaining FOR Kamala, Kamala did a horrible job, right? 

It does indeed, and that ain't much.

HAAAA, we see what he did here.

We too grew up in a middle class neighborhood ...

Let's not pretend anyone on MSNBC has any sort of journalistic integrity whatsoever.

Watch Nicolle Wallace's Expression As Stephanie Ruhle Describes Her Interview With Kamala Harris
Doug P.
Ding ding ding.

Have you seen the sort of person who deliberately watches MSNBC?

Ahem.

And that makes Ruhle look even worse because she does know, and instead of actually covering the story, she hides it and makes excuses.

