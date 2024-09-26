Stephanie Ruhle's Excuses for DINGUS Kamala Not Answering 1 Single Question Make Her Look Even WORSE

As Twitchy readers know, Stephanie Ruhle's interview with Kamala Harris was just an absolute train wreck. It was such a train wreck in fact that other train wrecks would walk past her interview with Kamala and say, 'Damn, now THAT'S a train wreck.'

Babbling incoherently, avoiding questions, dodging, trying to pretend she's likable ... it was truly painful.

But not to worry, Ruhle was more than happy to cover for Kamala after the fact ALTHOUGH if we're being honest, we're not so sure the whole, 'Hey, it was ok for her to be stupid because we expect her to be stupid' line was all that helpful.

Watch:

It’s ok that Kamala is stupid because we expect her to be stupid is not the win Ruhle thinks it is. pic.twitter.com/4rWI6UtX0W — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 26, 2024

Sorry Steph, but we're pretty sure these issues are fairly clear.

Which one of these issues is unclear or indirect? pic.twitter.com/oj3q1chDVm — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) September 26, 2024

C'mon, she has to know that if she's explaining FOR Kamala, Kamala did a horrible job, right?

Tells you what they think of their audience. — Pragmatic Optimist (@Screamn_theVoid) September 26, 2024

It does indeed, and that ain't much.

HAAAA, we see what he did here.

We too grew up in a middle class neighborhood ...

If Ruhle had any journalistic integrity, she would've said, "One could watch and say she didn't give a clear and direct answer. And that's not okay because we're talking about clear and direct issues." — Big Irish Dude (@BigIrishDude) September 26, 2024

Let's not pretend anyone on MSNBC has any sort of journalistic integrity whatsoever.

Can’t give an answer because she doesn’t have one. — Tim (@RedSox_TL) September 26, 2024

Ding ding ding.

The hypocrisy is so blatant! What kind of imbecile believes this crap anymore?! — Lance (@OkayestLance) September 26, 2024

Have you seen the sort of person who deliberately watches MSNBC?

Ahem.

even Ruhle knows she’s not very bright — William (@chart747) September 26, 2024

And that makes Ruhle look even worse because she does know, and instead of actually covering the story, she hides it and makes excuses.

