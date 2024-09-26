SWOON** Javier Milei DEMOLISHES the United Nations 'In Their HOUSE' and It's SPECTACULAR (Watch)

Javier Milei took his chainsaw to the United Nations 'in their house' and it was a truly glorious site to behold.

This guy just gets it.

And he was more than willing to hit the UN over the head with it.

Watch this, you'll thank us:

Javier Milei to the UN:



"In this very house, that claims to defend human rights, they have allowed the entry of bloody dictatorships, like those of Cuba and Venezuela, without the slightest reproach.



"In this very house, that claims to defend the rights of women, it allows… pic.twitter.com/DjYfpJiRwW — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) September 26, 2024

His post continues:

"In this very house, that claims to defend the rights of women, it allows countries that punish their women for showing skin, to enter the committee for the elimination of discrimination against women. "In this very house, there has been systematic voting against the state of Israel, which is the only country in the Middle East that defends liberal democracy, while simultaneously demonstrating a total inability to respond to the scourge of terrorism." I have a good feeling about the future of Argentina.

We do too.

Finally.

He is something else. A towering figure already, come out of nowhere. And all it took was clarity of thought. — James Winston (@lapalmedesmers) September 26, 2024

He gets it !! — Wasabi (@Wileyvet62) September 26, 2024

That he does.

And clarity of thought is definitely something far too many political leaders, especially in America, are missing. That and common sense.

GOD I love this guy ♥️ — Abri (@abriNotMe77) September 26, 2024

All the swooning.

