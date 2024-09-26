I'm Preeeeeetty Sure Joe Biden (and Maybe Jill!) Has It Out for Kamala...
** SWOON** Javier Milei DEMOLISHES the United Nations 'In Their HOUSE' and It's SPECTACULAR (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Javier Milei took his chainsaw to the United Nations 'in their house' and it was a truly glorious site to behold.

This guy just gets it.

And he was more than willing to hit the UN over the head with it.

Watch this, you'll thank us:

His post continues:

"In this very house, that claims to defend the rights of women, it allows countries that punish their women for showing skin, to enter the committee for the elimination of discrimination against women.

"In this very house, there has been systematic voting against the state of Israel, which is the only country in the Middle East that defends liberal democracy, while simultaneously demonstrating a total inability to respond to the scourge of terrorism."

I have a good feeling about the future of Argentina.

We do too.

Finally.

That he does.

And clarity of thought is definitely something far too many political leaders, especially in America, are missing. That and common sense.

