What. The. HELL?! Another WHOOPER Drops About Kamala's Past, This One About Her Time As a Prosector

Kamala Harris has spent a lot of time bragging about her time as a prosecutor, pretending that somehow gives her the experience and history she needs to be president because she knows otherwise she's really got nothin'.

Advertisement

Turns out she may really have NOTHIN' even when it comes to her time as a prosecutor.

No, really.

Jeff Clark: I Can‘t Find Evidence Kamala Harris Led the Prosecution of a Single Case https://t.co/D4wvgwXUQZ via @BreitbartNews — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 25, 2024

From Breitbart:

Former Trump administration Department of Justice official Jeff Clark said Wednesday that he cannot find evidence that Vice President Kamala Harris ever personally led the prosecution of a single case at the local or state level. “I’m looking to see whether she actually ‘first-chaired’ a trial, ever,” Clark told The Charlie Kirk Show on the Real America’s Voice network. “Otherwise, it’s really misleading to call yourself some kind of ace prosecutor.”

Ruh-roh.

Harris failed the California Bar exam the first time she took it. She got her start in politics thanks to assistance from her boyfriend, Willie Brown, a California power broker who had been mayor of San Francisco and Speaker of the California State Assembly. Brown later admitted that he made sure Harris was appointed to two state boards. As a local prosecutor, Harris was known for botching prosecutions while pursuing low-level offenders, such as the parents of truant schoolchildren or people arrested for marijuana possession. She infamously refused to seek the death penalty for a murderer who shot an off-duty policeman, Isaac Espinoza. As California Attorney General, she was known for pursuing a pro-life filmmaker and for trying to force conservative nonprofits to reveal their donors.

Gosh, that's not good.

For Kamala.

I’ve been wondering about this for a long time. She’s even less qualified than we originally thought. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) September 26, 2024

Hard to believe that's EVEN possible but yup.

I wondered about this. She can barely talk sensibly. I couldn't figure out how she managed to be a Prosecutor. Didn't she also keep an innocent man in jail? — BlueStateRebel 🇺🇸 (@AnneShi46917471) September 26, 2024

Lots of stories floating around about her keeping young men (especially young black men) imprisoned for free labor.

I'm sure someone in the media will ask her about this. — Carl Cole (@Cole1FL) September 26, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Well just exactly did she do as a prosecutor? Just a party girl? — DS Vanover (@DSVanover) September 26, 2024

She was working on being holistically unburdened by what has been.

=======================================================================

Related:

Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Independent Women's Forum DROPS Woke System PUNISHING Women for Speaking Out Against Men in Their Prisons

Advertisement

White Supremacist Dudes for Harris? LOL! Guess Which White Supremacist JUST Endorsed Kamala (Then LAUGH)

Byron York Shares Transcript of ENTIRE Exchange Between Stephanie Ruhle and Kamala on the Border and WOW

I Did FRIES! *CACKLE* Here are the Top 10 Dumbest Things Kamala Said During 'Holistic' MSNBC Interview

=======================================================================