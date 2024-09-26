MSNBC Chyron Helping Kamala Harris Outline Her Economic Plan Is BEYOND Parody
What. The. HELL?! Another WHOOPER Drops About Kamala's Past, This One About Her Time As a Prosector

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Kamala Harris has spent a lot of time bragging about her time as a prosecutor, pretending that somehow gives her the experience and history she needs to be president because she knows otherwise she's really got nothin'.

Turns out she may really have NOTHIN' even when it comes to her time as a prosecutor.

No, really.

From Breitbart:

Former Trump administration Department of Justice official Jeff Clark said Wednesday that he cannot find evidence that Vice President Kamala Harris ever personally led the prosecution of a single case at the local or state level.

“I’m looking to see whether she actually ‘first-chaired’ a trial, ever,” Clark told The Charlie Kirk Show on the Real America’s Voice network. “Otherwise, it’s really misleading to call yourself some kind of ace prosecutor.”

Ruh-roh.

Harris failed the California Bar exam the first time she took it. She got her start in politics thanks to assistance from her boyfriend, Willie Brown, a California power broker who had been mayor of San Francisco and Speaker of the California State Assembly. Brown later admitted that he made sure Harris was appointed to two state boards.

As a local prosecutor, Harris was known for botching prosecutions while pursuing low-level offenders, such as the parents of truant schoolchildren or people arrested for marijuana possession. She infamously refused to seek the death penalty for a murderer who shot an off-duty policeman, Isaac Espinoza. As California Attorney General, she was known for pursuing a pro-life filmmaker and for trying to force conservative nonprofits to reveal their donors.

Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Gosh, that's not good.

For Kamala.

Hard to believe that's EVEN possible but yup.

Lots of stories floating around about her keeping young men (especially young black men) imprisoned for free labor.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

She was working on being holistically unburdened by what has been.

=======================================================================

KAMALA HARRIS PROSECUTION TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

