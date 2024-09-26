Her Values HAVE NOT CHANGED: Stephen Gutowski Reminds People Kamala Harris Supported San...
The Party's OVER! The New York Times Pulls ZERO Punches EVISCERATING Kamala Harris's MSNBC Interview

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on September 26, 2024
Meme

Turns out we weren't the only ones LESS than impressed with Kamala Harris's MSNBC interview. Hey, we expect right-leaning outlets like ours and others to be critical of Kamala's second softball interview conducted by the same woman who just recently said Kamala shouldn't have to do interviews but seeing the New York Times dragging her?

Advertisement

Woof.

SO much woof.

All the woof even.

Take a look:

Repeatedly dodged questions.

Skated past questions.

This part though, it's really harsh:

It's not quite clear what Ms. Harris gained, aside from giving her campaign aides the ability to say she held a one-on-one cable television interview. For the vice president, this was roughly the same ballpark as Mr. Trump having one of his regular chats with Sean Hannity of Fox News.

Bingo.

Trump has walked into the lion's den on more than one occasion and yet Kamala will only do interviews with safe pundits and safe networks. Notice she ran away from the Fox News debate ... but Trump did CNN and ABC News. 

Certainly looks that way.

Yup. She gives the same answers regardless of what the questions are. For example, she always finds a way to pretend she grew up being middle class ... always. 

Right?!

We had the same reaction.

