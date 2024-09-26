The Party's OVER! The New York Times Pulls ZERO Punches EVISCERATING Kamala Harris's MSNBC Interview

Turns out we weren't the only ones LESS than impressed with Kamala Harris's MSNBC interview. Hey, we expect right-leaning outlets like ours and others to be critical of Kamala's second softball interview conducted by the same woman who just recently said Kamala shouldn't have to do interviews but seeing the New York Times dragging her?

Advertisement

Woof.

SO much woof.

All the woof even.

Take a look:

The New York Times absolutely evicerated Kamala’s interview on MSNBC last night pic.twitter.com/2xaolETTbq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 26, 2024

Repeatedly dodged questions.

Skated past questions.

This part though, it's really harsh:

It's not quite clear what Ms. Harris gained, aside from giving her campaign aides the ability to say she held a one-on-one cable television interview. For the vice president, this was roughly the same ballpark as Mr. Trump having one of his regular chats with Sean Hannity of Fox News.

Bingo.

Trump has walked into the lion's den on more than one occasion and yet Kamala will only do interviews with safe pundits and safe networks. Notice she ran away from the Fox News debate ... but Trump did CNN and ABC News.

There's more evidence of migrants eating cats and dogs than evidence of Kamala ever working at McDonald's. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) September 26, 2024

Certainly looks that way.

Kamala is capable of memorizing lines that her team feeds her. That’s it. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) September 26, 2024

Yup. She gives the same answers regardless of what the questions are. For example, she always finds a way to pretend she grew up being middle class ... always.

Wait am I seeing this correctly? The NYT?! pic.twitter.com/eESfczk3Tg — JP (@switchUp0) September 26, 2024

Right?!

We had the same reaction.

=======================================================================

Related:

CNBC Host DEMOLISHES Kamala Fanboy Mark Cuban in Back-and-Forth About Her 'Job' as Biden's VP (Watch)



HA! CNN Reporter Gets WAAAY More Than She Asks for Asking Young Boy to Describe Kamala in 1 Word (Watch)

I'm Preeeeeetty Sure Joe Biden (and Maybe Jill!) Has It Out for Kamala Harris and It's GLORIOUS

** SWOON** Javier Milei DEMOLISHES the United Nations 'In Their HOUSE' and It's SPECTACULAR (Watch)

What. The. HELL?! Another WHOPPER Drops About Kamala's Past, This One About Her Time As a Prosecutor

=======================================================================