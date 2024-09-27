'I Want a Pony'! Kamala Harris Hilariously TORCHED for Trying to Play Santa with Her Economic Plan

It's the economy, DUMMY.

And Kamala Harris still doesn't seem to understand that. She sure makes a lot of promises without knowing how the Hell she's going to make them a reality. Then again, it's what Democrats do.

Advertisement

Check out what she wants for Americans:

I want Americans to be able to save for their child’s education, take a nice vacation from time to time, and buy Christmas presents for their loved ones without feeling financial stress.



That’s what my economic plan will build toward. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2024

If she really wants this for Americans then she knows the federal government must get out of the way and let the free market reign ... and we all know she's not about to do that. No no, we're pretty sure her plan is simply, 'MAKING THE RICH PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE,' whatever the Hell that means.

Twitter/X had a lot of fun with her post, per usual.

I want a pony. https://t.co/w6S3feqtue — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 27, 2024

OOOOH, we do too.

You don't get to financially wreck the country, then come in at the last minute and pretend it never happened, then act like you have solutions.



You don't and everyone knows it.



YOU HAVE LOST!!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 26, 2024

Let's hope she's lost.

“How dare we speak Merry Christmas” pic.twitter.com/QmPJAgC8UE — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) September 26, 2024

Heh.

But she's Santa!

We had that America until you came into office. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 26, 2024

True story.

What children?! You want to abort them all! 🤡🤡🤡 — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) September 26, 2024

That's literally her platform, yup.

Why didn't you want this for us 4 years ago when you were in charge of the country — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 26, 2024

C'mon, she wants to turn the page and stuff.

=======================================================================

Related:

It's Raining MEN (Hallelujah)! MSNBC Says Kamala Has Just ONE BIG Problem Standing In Her Way (Watch)

'Her Inner Light Is Gone': Thread About Leftist Politics and Propaganda DESTROYING People a MUST-Read

The Party's OVER! The New York Times Pulls ZERO Punches EVISCERATING Kamala Harris's MSNBC Interview

CNBC Host DEMOLISHES Kamala Fanboy Mark Cuban in Back-and-Forth About Her 'Job' as Biden's VP (Watch)



HA! CNN Reporter Gets WAAAY More Than She Asks for Asking Young Boy to Describe Kamala in 1 Word (Watch)

=======================================================================