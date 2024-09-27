WOOF! WATCH Tim Walz Squirm and Sputter Trying to Answer If He Thinks...
Kamala Harris' Gaslighting About Importance of Secure Border Is Laughably Disqualifying
Legendary Star of Stage and Screen Dame Maggie Smith Dies at Age 89
YAAAS! MSNBC Harpy Whining About Men of ALL COLORS All But ENDING Kamala's...
Zelenskyy Appeared Ready to Take Questions With Kamala, Then Harris Bolted FAST
'Her Inner Light Is Gone': Thread About Leftist Politics and Propaganda DESTROYING People...
Axios: House Democrats Fume as Republicans Pounce on Zelenskyy Campaign Visit
Alex Soros Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for World Leaders in Hopes of...
President Biden Lies About 'Secretary Vance' Saying Shootings Are a Fact of Life
Rep. Ro Khanna Wants to Cap Child Care at $10 a Day
Elon Musk Has an Interesting Theory About the Latest Stories of Expedited Citizenship
Trump and Vance Would Ridicule Jesus as a Childless Hippie
The World Turns a Blind Eye to Iran's Hypocrisy
Joe Biden Was Asked About Mayor Eric Adams and His Answer Was 'Enlightening'...

'I Want a Pony'! Kamala Harris Hilariously TORCHED for Trying to Play Santa with Her Economic Plan

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It's the economy, DUMMY.

And Kamala Harris still doesn't seem to understand that. She sure makes a lot of promises without knowing how the Hell she's going to make them a reality. Then again, it's what Democrats do.

Advertisement

Check out what she wants for Americans:

If she really wants this for Americans then she knows the federal government must get out of the way and let the free market reign ... and we all know she's not about to do that. No no, we're pretty sure her plan is simply, 'MAKING THE RICH PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE,' whatever the Hell that means.

Twitter/X had a lot of fun with her post, per usual.

OOOOH, we do too.

Let's hope she's lost.

Heh.

But she's Santa!

Recommended

WOOF! WATCH Tim Walz Squirm and Sputter Trying to Answer If He Thinks There's a Crisis at the Border
Sam J.
Advertisement

True story.

That's literally her platform, yup.

C'mon, she wants to turn the page and stuff. 

=======================================================================

Related:

It's Raining MEN (Hallelujah)! MSNBC Says Kamala Has Just ONE BIG Problem Standing In Her Way (Watch)

'Her Inner Light Is Gone': Thread About Leftist Politics and Propaganda DESTROYING People a MUST-Read

The Party's OVER! The New York Times Pulls ZERO Punches EVISCERATING Kamala Harris's MSNBC Interview

CNBC Host DEMOLISHES Kamala Fanboy Mark Cuban in Back-and-Forth About Her 'Job' as Biden's VP (Watch)

HA! CNN Reporter Gets WAAAY More Than She Asks for Asking Young Boy to Describe Kamala in 1 Word (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: ECONOMICS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOOF! WATCH Tim Walz Squirm and Sputter Trying to Answer If He Thinks There's a Crisis at the Border
Sam J.
'Her Inner Light Is Gone': Thread About Leftist Politics and Propaganda DESTROYING People a MUST-Read
Sam J.
YAAAS! MSNBC Harpy Whining About Men of ALL COLORS All But ENDING Kamala's Campaign Is DELISH (Watch)
Sam J.
Zelenskyy Appeared Ready to Take Questions With Kamala, Then Harris Bolted FAST
Doug P.
Legendary Star of Stage and Screen Dame Maggie Smith Dies at Age 89
Amy Curtis
Axios: House Democrats Fume as Republicans Pounce on Zelenskyy Campaign Visit
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOOF! WATCH Tim Walz Squirm and Sputter Trying to Answer If He Thinks There's a Crisis at the Border Sam J.
Advertisement