Flashback: Kamala Harris Accuses Trump of ‘Creating a Fiction’ About a Border Crisis
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her 'Veep' Character Was More Donald Trump Than Kamala Harris
'Former Trump Voters' in Harris Ad Outed as Democrat Actors
Greg Gutfeld: The Media Would Rather Have You Die Than Trump Be Right
JD Vance Asks Kamala Harris If She Can Secure Our Border Now Rather...
Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save...
Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal Has Already Cast His Ballot for Kamala Harris
Trump Says Biden and Harris Picked Iran Over Him for Secret Service Protection...
Primanti Bros. Refuses J.D. Vance Entry yet Allowed Kamala to Host an Event...
Minneapolis Just Added their First 'Non-Citizen' Police Officer Raising Eyebrows Across th...
‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In
FAIL: This Is How a Desperate Harris Campaign Will Goad Trump While He's...
Hot Take: Hassan Nasrallah Is Not a Person; He Is an Idea
Here Are a Few Flashbacks to Prove Yet Again That Kamala Harris Is...

Well, Looky HERE! SNL Shockingly SKEWERS Tim Walz With His Weird 'Big Dad Energy' and LEGIT LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:25 AM on September 29, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Tim Walz made his big entrance as a character on Saturday Night Live last night and it was shockingly 'fair,' which means they mocked the Hell out of Walz and his bizarre behavior on the campaign trail and his annoyingly odd 'happy boy' energy.

Advertisement

Or as they called it, Big Dad Energy.

No really.

Watch:

Also notice Maya Rudolph's Kamala nodding along ... as she does.

We know, it's not nearly as nasty as the stuff they've done to Trump but it's a start. 

We hope.

Even SNL seems to know it. Honestly, we're shocked they mocked Walz in any way ... could they have finally figured out they've turned off half their potential audience by being completely one-sided? 

Maybe?

Eh, we're not exactly holding our breath on that but it was oddly refreshing to see them making fun of a Democrat for a change.

Truth.

Recommended

'Former Trump Voters' in Harris Ad Outed as Democrat Actors
Brett T.
Advertisement

Which says a lot about Walz and ain't none of it any good.

Let us pray.

=======================================================================

Related:

Pay Attention Kammy! Trump and Zelinsky Meet and HOT DAMN THIS Is What REAL Leadership Looks Like (Watch)

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)

Electoral College Poll Has Me Wondering Just How Damn DUMB Far Too Many Americans Really Are

All the OOF! Mollie Hemingway EMASCULATES 'Tampon' Tim Walz Explaining How He's Hurting Kamala and ROFL

And. Here. We. GOOOOO! EPIC Changes in Voter Registration Should TERRIFY Kamala Harris and Democrats

=======================================================================

Tags: SNL TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Former Trump Voters' in Harris Ad Outed as Democrat Actors
Brett T.
Greg Gutfeld: The Media Would Rather Have You Die Than Trump Be Right
Brett T.
Primanti Bros. Refuses J.D. Vance Entry yet Allowed Kamala to Host an Event in August (WATCH); UPDATED
justmindy
JD Vance Asks Kamala Harris If She Can Secure Our Border Now Rather Than After the Election
Brett T.
Flashback: Kamala Harris Accuses Trump of ‘Creating a Fiction’ About a Border Crisis
Brett T.
Report: New Leader of Hezbollah Already Killed by IDF
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Former Trump Voters' in Harris Ad Outed as Democrat Actors Brett T.
Advertisement