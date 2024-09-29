Well, Looky HERE! SNL Shockingly SKEWERS Tim Walz With His Weird 'Big Dad Energy' and LEGIT LOL (Watch)

Tim Walz made his big entrance as a character on Saturday Night Live last night and it was shockingly 'fair,' which means they mocked the Hell out of Walz and his bizarre behavior on the campaign trail and his annoyingly odd 'happy boy' energy.

Or as they called it, Big Dad Energy.

No really.

Watch:

They just introduced Tim Walz on SNL and it was executed to absolute perfection.



This dude is so weird. pic.twitter.com/ZYhmaQ1sus — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 29, 2024

Also notice Maya Rudolph's Kamala nodding along ... as she does.

We know, it's not nearly as nasty as the stuff they've done to Trump but it's a start.

We hope.

Such a bad pick by Harris. — Melanie (@mheinz16) September 29, 2024

Even SNL seems to know it. Honestly, we're shocked they mocked Walz in any way ... could they have finally figured out they've turned off half their potential audience by being completely one-sided?

Maybe?

Eh, we're not exactly holding our breath on that but it was oddly refreshing to see them making fun of a Democrat for a change.

The fact Walz is even weirder in real life is saying something! — The Pentagon (@The__Pentagon) September 29, 2024

Walz is such a weirdo. So is his "talk-down-too-you" Wife.



Shouldn't be 2nd in line to the Presidency — Shepard Rife (@Shepard_Rife1) September 29, 2024

Truth.

Sadly, Gaffigan's performance was only 10% as weird as the real Walz. — Daniel Savage (@TheLastSavage1) September 29, 2024

Which says a lot about Walz and ain't none of it any good.

When you've lost snl.



The word has gone out (hopefully). — Dr. Burn the Masks Right Now. (@HStowit) September 29, 2024

Let us pray.

=======================================================================

