DOCTOR Jill Biden's Treatment of Joe As He Awkwardly Talks to the Press So Very Very EYE-OPENING (Watch)

Full transparency, we're not sure which part of this Joe Biden video is more embarrassing. Whether it's Joe's actual response to the question about Yemen strikes (he's supports the collective bargaining effort, what?!) or the fact Jill just nopes right TF out of there without even looking over her shoulder at the husband she has supposedly loves so very dearly.

Almost as if the moment he lost all of his power and influence DOCTOR Jill lost interest.

Perhaps this is another one of those, 'Embrace the power of and,' moments.

Watch:

Reporter: "Any comment on the strikes in Yemen?"



Biden: "I've spoken to both sides. They gotta settle the strike. I'm supporting the collective bargaining effort. I think they'll settle the strike."



This guy is so cookedpic.twitter.com/Tbzm93NEDD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2024

The party's OOOOOOOOVER.

And Jill knows it.

Moderator: President Oatmeal has no idea what the hell is going on. Dr. Jill, in the meantime, just doesn't give a damn now that the gravy train is over. https://t.co/KATXYSXO7g — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 30, 2024

President Oatmeal.

Heh.

The good doctor Jill has dispensed with the charade. pic.twitter.com/A4T6fjksEL — K Fitton (@KelFitton) September 30, 2024

She has indeed left the building.

People I like to call "idiots" voted for this guy. People I call "criminals" got this guy in the white house. People I call "hopeless" are going to vote for his replacement when people I call "evil" couldn't pretend he was fit to be president were called out. — Jeremy Crow (@Jeremycrow4life) September 30, 2024

This just about sums up the entire Democratic Party under Joe.

Well-played.

Oh. Well, let’s give him partial credit for at least talking about a strike. 💀 — Trista (@ItsJustTrista) September 30, 2024

Nah.

Dr. Jill: (exit stage left) — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) September 30, 2024

That. ^

Did Jill think he was behind her then he wandered off to the press? — 📿Nikki16 🟦⚖️ (@NikkiKC79) September 30, 2024

We're pretty sure Jill didn't care if he was behind her or not.

Good of her to show us who she really is ... who we always knew she was.

