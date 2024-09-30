Can You Spot the Subtle Differences Between Politico's Storm Headlines (Trump vs. Biden-Ha...
Actor John Ashton, Best Known for 'Beverly Hills Cop' Dies at Age 76

DOCTOR Jill Biden's Treatment of Joe As He Awkwardly Talks to the Press So Very Very EYE-OPENING (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on September 30, 2024
CNN

Full transparency, we're not sure which part of this Joe Biden video is more embarrassing. Whether it's Joe's actual response to the question about Yemen strikes (he's supports the collective bargaining effort, what?!) or the fact Jill just nopes right TF out of there without even looking over her shoulder at the husband she has supposedly loves so very dearly.

Almost as if the moment he lost all of his power and influence DOCTOR Jill lost interest.

Perhaps this is another one of those, 'Embrace the power of and,' moments.

Watch:

The party's OOOOOOOOVER.

And Jill knows it.

President Oatmeal.

Heh.

She has indeed left the building.

This just about sums up the entire Democratic Party under Joe.

Well-played.

Nah.

That. ^

We're pretty sure Jill didn't care if he was behind her or not.

Good of her to show us who she really is ... who we always knew she was.

