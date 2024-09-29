Democrat Operative Olivia Julianna NUKED From ORBIT in EPIC Climate Post for Trying to Politicize Helene

As people on the Right work to get help to Americans in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia (mainly because Biden and Kamala are missing in action) far too many people on the Left and Democrat operatives like Olivia Julianna are using Helene as a way to trash Republicans and make the catastrophic event political.

Yeah, they're a-holes.

We know you know we know you know that.

Look at this garbage:

The people of Florida do not deserve these weather disasters, but they do deserve representatives who don’t deny the very reason they continue to get worse and worse.



Climate change is real. — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) September 27, 2024

See what we mean?

She sucks.

And 'Meteorology Student' Chris Martz was more than happy to fact-nuke her from orbit on her claim.

This is so damn good:

Hi there, @0liviajulianna. 👋



Do you like facts? Because I do! 🙋‍♂️



It’s time to give you a schooling. 📚



Since 1851 [when reliable record keeping commenced], Florida has been struck by 110 hurricanes and 39 major hurricanes. Can you point out to me on the map that is shown… https://t.co/PQvYWl4qSX pic.twitter.com/QmHVPhWY27 — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) September 28, 2024

His post continues:

Since 1851 [when reliable record keeping commenced], Florida has been struck by 110 hurricanes and 39 major hurricanes. Can you point out to me on the map that is shown below which ones were caused or made worse by Florida Republicans in climate denial? In the 1870s, 12 hurricanes hit Florida. 10 struck each during the 1880s and 1940s. How did that happen if it’s the worst ever now? Seven of the top 10 strongest hurricanes to make landfall in Florida occurred more than 30-years ago. Six of those hit before 1960. Was that Republicans’ fault, too? https://aoml.noaa.gov/hrd/hurdat/All_U.S._Hurricanes.html… How did Florida go nearly 11-years without a single hurricane strike between Hurricanes Wilma (2005) and Hermine (2016)? Did DeSantis and the climate-denying Republicans buck the trend and deliberately cause chaos since then? Natural hazards like hurricanes are not increasing in occurrence or severity. Natural disasters have because there is more “stuff” to destroy now than there was 100-years ago. If you build a house along the coastline, don’t act surprised when a hurricane comes barreling in and knocks it down. Climate change didn’t do that. You did by building in a natural hazards zone. Mother Nature: 1 You: 0

And boom.

So much boom.

