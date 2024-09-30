HAAA! Kamala Posting OBVIOUSLY Staged 'Look at Me I'm So WORRIED About Helene' Pic Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

OOF! Kamala's Nanny-Banging Husband Learns the HARD WAY Not to Talk Smack About...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Awww, would you look at that? An intern is posting about Helene on VP Kamala Harris's account ... and wow, that picture. 

She's so TIRED. She's working SO hard.

Advertisement

She's so WORRIED.

And of course it's so effing STAGED.

Give us a break, intern because ain't nobody got time for this fake-a*s nonsense:

The post continues (sorry, but it does - hey, if we had to read it so do you):

I also spoke with @NC_Governor Cooper about the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in North Carolina. 

Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. 

Doug and my thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones and those whose homes, businesses, and communities were damaged or destroyed during this disaster.

Constant contact? Seriously? What now?

And hello, what's with the earbuds?

SHE'S REALLY WORRIED AND TIRED FROM WORKING SO HARD Y'ALL.

It's a fair question.

Ahem.

*cough we wondered about that at first too cough*

Annnnd now we're dead.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

