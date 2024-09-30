HAAA! Kamala Posting OBVIOUSLY Staged 'Look at Me I'm So WORRIED About Helene' Pic Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Awww, would you look at that? An intern is posting about Helene on VP Kamala Harris's account ... and wow, that picture.

She's so TIRED. She's working SO hard.

She's so WORRIED.

And of course it's so effing STAGED.

Give us a break, intern because ain't nobody got time for this fake-a*s nonsense:

I was just briefed by @FEMA_Deanne Criswell on the latest developments about the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene. We also discussed our Administration's continued actions to support emergency response and recovery.



I also spoke with @NC_Governor Cooper about the ongoing… pic.twitter.com/nlZPB0h3mO — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 30, 2024

The post continues (sorry, but it does - hey, if we had to read it so do you):

I also spoke with @NC_Governor Cooper about the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in North Carolina. Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. Doug and my thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones and those whose homes, businesses, and communities were damaged or destroyed during this disaster.

Constant contact? Seriously? What now?

And hello, what's with the earbuds?

She’s got corded earphones that aren’t even plugged in 😭😭😭 — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) September 30, 2024

SHE'S REALLY WORRIED AND TIRED FROM WORKING SO HARD Y'ALL.

How are you making calls when your headphones aren't even plugged into your phone? https://t.co/klM1o1kiKP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

It's a fair question.

Your response to North Carolina is pathetic. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 30, 2024

“The hurricane disaster areas, now unburdened by what has been…” pic.twitter.com/75OzigW1gL — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 30, 2024

Drunk! 🍸🍸🍸 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) September 30, 2024

Ahem.

*cough we wondered about that at first too cough*

Annnnd now we're dead.

=======================================================================

