John Hayward Explains How Trump Skipping the Debates was Actually a Good Strategic Move in SPOT-ON Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on December 01, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

If any of you follow this editor on Twitter you know she was not happy with Trump not debating. Fine, I'll write this in first person ... -I- was not happy with Trump refusing to debate. To be honest and fair, I'm still not thrilled HOWEVER, this thread from John Hayward about why it seems this was actually a good move for Trump is pretty damn spot-on.

That doesn't mean I don't still want to see Trump debate, though.

Take a look at this:

Bingo.

All along, one of the biggest fears with Trump not debating was that he couldn't heckle Biden when Biden refused. But to Hayward's point, maybe debates are going out of style. Do they actually change anyone's minds?

Fair point. Keep going.

Almost as if John has spent a lot of time on and writing about Twitter.

This is absolutely true. I can't tell you how many times people have told me they don't need him to debate, they already know about what he will do and what he wants to do. They say the debates won't help Trump so why bother?

Interesting looking back on that while reading this thread.

Trump was a LION in 2016.

Huh.

Also a fair point.

He's a bull in a China Shop.

He just is.

And usually in a good way.

Excellent point as well.

When you put it this way ... 

What is the point? Enquiring minds want to know.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

DEBATES GOP TRUMP

