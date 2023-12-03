W.T.F?! Kamala Harris Wants America to 'Revitalize Palestinian Authority' ... No, Really ... WATCH

Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on December 03, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Every time we see Kamala Harris speak on ANY topic we find ourselves wondering if this will be the dumbest thing she ever says ... and every time we think it may be, she surprises us and says something else way dumber.

Then cackles like a donkey on cocaine.

It's nuts.

Seems our vice president thinks the solution to what's happening in the Middle East is to revitalize Palestinian authority.

No really. Watch.

If only she'd added something in there about the passage of time, then it would be a REAL Kamala Harris hit.

And Kammy wants to REVITALIZE them.

This is an insult to brain-dead people everywhere.

Our bad.

Psh.

Always always ALWAYS on the wrong side of history.

Scary, ain't it?

======================================================================

