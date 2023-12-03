W.T.F?! Kamala Harris Wants America to 'Revitalize Palestinian Authority' ... No, Really ... WATCH

Every time we see Kamala Harris speak on ANY topic we find ourselves wondering if this will be the dumbest thing she ever says ... and every time we think it may be, she surprises us and says something else way dumber.

Then cackles like a donkey on cocaine.

It's nuts.

Seems our vice president thinks the solution to what's happening in the Middle East is to revitalize Palestinian authority.

No really. Watch.

KAMALA HARRIS: "We have to revitalize the Palestinian Authority" pic.twitter.com/9s1ZPCcqQv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 2, 2023

If only she'd added something in there about the passage of time, then it would be a REAL Kamala Harris hit.

The Palestinian Authority literally pays stipends, millions of dollars, to suicide bombers who killed Jews and their families. The PA literally funds terrorists.



Biden administration knows this. They admitted as such to Congress.https://t.co/FM3LLKkZNx — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 3, 2023

And Kammy wants to REVITALIZE them.

Take a knee, Kamala. — B.Y. 🇺🇸 (@BYLuvJedi) December 2, 2023

No…WE don’t. WE don’t support terrorist. — Steve W Graves (@One10Star) December 2, 2023

Who in the world writes her speeches — garnie (@garnie) December 2, 2023

"Which means throwing more money at the terrorists and hoping they won't spend it doing more terrorist things." — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 2, 2023

She's braindead. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) December 3, 2023

This is an insult to brain-dead people everywhere.

Our bad.

The amount of stupid that can fit into one human being is astounding. These people do not know history at all. https://t.co/nC9yPKTenr — Political Orphan (@MaryForbes14) December 2, 2023

Sure--*only* 83% of west bank palestinians support (68% "extremely support") the beheading of Israeli babies. pic.twitter.com/5YUmKxT6Fh — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) December 2, 2023

Psh.

Always always ALWAYS on the wrong side of history.

The ENEMY is here and is living in the White House. — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) December 3, 2023

Scary, ain't it?

