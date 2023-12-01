The SQUAD Hardest Hit: Hamas Breaks Temporary Ceasefire with Israel (Shocking NO ONE), War Resumes

BREAKING: The House Has Expelled George Santos
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on December 01, 2023
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Well well well, whadd'ya' know?

Seems Hamas has broken the temporary ceasefire.

You all are probably as shocked as we are.

Ahem.

Advertisement

Not to mention they took credit for shooting three innocent people at a bus stop in Jerusalem earlier this week.

Imagine if Blinken spoke this way to Hamas' leaders.

Oh, THAT'S right, they never seem to want to deal with Hamas.

Wonder why.

Again, ask HAMAS, Tony.

So basically, Blinken showed up to shame Israel about the war, and then Hamas broke the ceasefire.

Let's hear it for the Biden administration!

Wow.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

