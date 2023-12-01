The SQUAD Hardest Hit: Hamas Breaks Temporary Ceasefire with Israel (Shocking NO ONE), War Resumes

Well well well, whadd'ya' know?

Seems Hamas has broken the temporary ceasefire.

You all are probably as shocked as we are.

Ahem.

The breaking news leading @J_Insider: "The war has resumed in Israel and Gaza, with Hamas breaking the terms of the temporary pause with a salvo of rockets fired at Israel’s south on Friday, shortly before the deadline to submit a list of 10 living Israeli hostages to be… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 1, 2023

Not to mention they took credit for shooting three innocent people at a bus stop in Jerusalem earlier this week.

"The resumption of hostilities came the day after Secretary of State Tony Blinken was in Israel to urge a continued pause. Blinken expressed concern to Israel’s leaders in Thursday’s war cabinet meeting that southern Gaza will have to be evacuated the way northern Gaza was,… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 1, 2023

Imagine if Blinken spoke this way to Hamas' leaders.

Oh, THAT'S right, they never seem to want to deal with Hamas.

Wonder why.

"Blinken turned over a figurative hourglass for Israel’s war with Hamas during his visit, asking Israel’s political and defense leadership in the war cabinet meeting how long they thought the war would last. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded that Israel will take all the… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 1, 2023

Again, ask HAMAS, Tony.

"The secretary of state avoided making statements in public that would give the impression that he is putting a time limit on the war, but Gallant made his position on the matter clear at a photo-op between the two soon after the cabinet meeting.



Gallant: “This is a just war… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 1, 2023

So basically, Blinken showed up to shame Israel about the war, and then Hamas broke the ceasefire.

Let's hear it for the Biden administration!

Wow.

