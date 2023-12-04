What’s the Most Popular Boy Name in Galway? Residents Were Shocked by the...
LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED For Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and Suicide

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on December 04, 2023
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Gosh, we're not sure if PRIDE UK meant to let the mental illness cat out of the mental illness bag with this post but that's exactly what they did. If calling someone the wrong pronoun somehow makes them suicidal?

Yeah, they need help.

Period the end.

This is just obnoxious. 

Shameless, yes? Exploiting suicide to somehow shame people over pronouns? Really?

Did they think this would actually convince anyone to join their team or get on their agenda train?

Because it did the opposite:

Fair.

It certainly isn't helpful, that's for sure.

Especially if someone is so broken that simply calling them something other than their 'preferred' pronoun could cause them to harm themselves? Awful.

That is exactly what this is. 

Emotional blackmail.

======================================================================

======================================================================

