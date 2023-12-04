LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED For Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and Suicide

Gosh, we're not sure if PRIDE UK meant to let the mental illness cat out of the mental illness bag with this post but that's exactly what they did. If calling someone the wrong pronoun somehow makes them suicidal?

Yeah, they need help.

Period the end.

This is just obnoxious.

Shameless, yes? Exploiting suicide to somehow shame people over pronouns? Really?

Did they think this would actually convince anyone to join their team or get on their agenda train?

Because it did the opposite:

You disgust me. Suicide is a sign of mental illness or something deeply wrong in one’s life. Stop minimizing it by saying a word means life or death. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) December 3, 2023

“If you don’t do and say what I want you do and say, I’ll unalive myself” is literal emotional manipulation, and the person doing it is deeply unstable.



This is mental illness, and enabling it is not compassion or love. — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) December 4, 2023

Men staying out of women’s spaces is rape and murder prevention. — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) December 1, 2023

Fair.

This is highly irresponsible messaging. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) December 2, 2023

We don’t exist for your “suicide prevention”.



Shame on the APA. they know that you cannot base somebody’s mental health on the actions of others.



It is up to the individual to change the way they react to other peoples actions!



I will NEVER use “preferred pronouns”.



Cope! — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) December 1, 2023

Reinforcing someone’s mental illness is suicide acceleration. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) December 2, 2023

It certainly isn't helpful, that's for sure.

Especially if someone is so broken that simply calling them something other than their 'preferred' pronoun could cause them to harm themselves? Awful.

Emotionally blackmailing people is what narcissistic abusers do to try and control people. You are the abusers, NOT the victims. Enjoy the cognitive dissonance. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) December 3, 2023

That is exactly what this is.

Emotional blackmail.

