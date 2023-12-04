TICK TOCK? Oversight Cmte. Drops BOMBSHELL About Hunter Biden's Biz Literally PAYING Joe Biden (Watch)

Gosh, this seems pretty important.

Especially considering Joe Biden swore he had no dealings with his degenerate, drug-addicted son's businesses.

While we're not experts it would seem to us that getting DIRECT PAYMENTS from Hunter Biden's business is ya' know, having 'dealings' with him and his business. Oh, and that he was getting monthly payments? Sounds like it was ongoing 'dealings'.

Call us crazy.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco P.C., made DIRECT monthly payments to Joe Biden.

@RepJamesComer explains 👇 pic.twitter.com/7bXyGYmWVZ — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 4, 2023

Well well well, whadd'ya know?

And would you look at that? They brought receipts:

Sadly, like many of our brilliant readers who pay attention to all of this, we don't expect this to amount to much. Surely the mainstream media will pop up and circle the wagons claiming Joseph was paying back a loan or something else ridiculous ...

🚨BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee has uncovered evidence that Joe Biden received a recurring payment of $1,380 from his son Hunter’s law firm beginning in 2018, shortly after a bank money laundering officer warned that the same account was receiving millions of dollars in… pic.twitter.com/lqtiZ8ge0T — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 4, 2023

The Oversight Committee has shared a ton of evidence and every time the media shrugs and goes back to shrieking about Trump.

Also, the GOP isn't exactly doing much to hold 'The Big Guy' accountable:

Excellent… Another Monday more damning evidence, coming out against the most corrupt president in history, and what will Republicans do ?



Nothing !

The do nothing Republicans don’t even have to worry about Democrats anymore, because Republicans are kicking their own asses ! — D Sprinkle (@dalonnas_60) December 4, 2023

Wow, if Joe Biden was a Republican Congressman, you'd do something about it

But he's not

So you won't — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 4, 2023

If Biden had an R by his name he'd have been impeached years ago.

Let’s get something done while he is in office. — Brooke Mc 🇺🇸 (@brooke_mcgiv) December 4, 2023

It's not a lot to ask.

We'll keep an eye on this one ...

======================================================================

======================================================================

