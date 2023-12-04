I've Been Reminded That 'Doonesbury' Perfectly Summed Up John Kerry Decades Ago
*POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight...
James Woods Shares Video Proving 'What Scientists Are Telling Us Now' Shifts Every...
RUH-ROH! Sounds Like Karma Is Getting Ready to Pay Deadspin a Visit for...
John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed...
Annoying Climate Scold Posts Annoying Pic-Filled Thread Shaming Pub ... for Having a...
Straight Into Our VEINS --> New Book Reveals NOBODY (and We Mean, Like,...
The Atlantic's 'Full-Scale Meltdown' Trump Issue Is a Preview of Coming TDS Media...
LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED for Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and...
What’s the Most Popular Boy Name in Galway? Residents Were Shocked by the...
Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who Is a Real-Life...
'Despicable': Rep. Pramila Jayapal Makes Shocking Statement About the Rape of Israeli Wome...
Shades of Charlottesville: Antisemitic 'Protests' in Philadelphia Target Jewish Restaurant
Reporter Paid to Report on 'Climate Crisis' Tells Everyone to Not Question the...

TICK TOCK? Oversight Cmte. Drops BOMBSHELL About Hunter Biden's Biz Literally PAYING Joe Biden (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on December 04, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Gosh, this seems pretty important.

Especially considering Joe Biden swore he had no dealings with his degenerate, drug-addicted son's businesses.

While we're not experts it would seem to us that getting DIRECT PAYMENTS from Hunter Biden's business is ya' know, having 'dealings' with him and his business. Oh, and that he was getting monthly payments? Sounds like it was ongoing 'dealings'.

Advertisement

Call us crazy.

Well well well, whadd'ya know?

And would you look at that? They brought receipts:

Sadly, like many of our brilliant readers who pay attention to all of this, we don't expect this to amount to much. Surely the mainstream media will pop up and circle the wagons claiming Joseph was paying back a loan or something else ridiculous ...

The Oversight Committee has shared a ton of evidence and every time the media shrugs and goes back to shrieking about Trump.

Also, the GOP isn't exactly doing much to hold 'The Big Guy' accountable:

Recommended

*POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight with Ben Dreyfuss Over Israel
Sam J.
Advertisement

If Biden had an R by his name he'd have been impeached years ago.

It's not a lot to ask.

We'll keep an eye on this one ... 

======================================================================

Related:

Family of 9-Year-Old BULLIED by Carron Phillips for Wearing Chiefs Face Paint Threatens to Sue Deadspin

Annoying Climate Scold Posts Annoying Pic-Filled Thread Shaming Pub ... for Having a Wood-Burning Fire

Straight Into Our VEINS --> New Book Reveals NOBODY (And We Mean, Like, NOBODY) Likes 'Pariah' AOC

Advertisement

LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED For Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and Suicide

Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who is a Real-Life Bada*s) BACKFIRES

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight with Ben Dreyfuss Over Israel
Sam J.
James Woods Shares Video Proving 'What Scientists Are Telling Us Now' Shifts Every Few Decades
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
RUH-ROH! Sounds Like Karma is Getting Ready to Pay Deadspin a Visit for Bullying a 9-Year-Old Kid
Sam J.
Annoying Climate Scold Posts Annoying Pic-Filled Thread Shaming Pub ... for Having a Wood-Burning Fire
Sam J.
John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed Our Minds
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
*POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight with Ben Dreyfuss Over Israel Sam J.
Advertisement