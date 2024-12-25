A Lump of Coal in Her Stocking! Crypto Influencer Gets BURIED for Not Believing in Santa Claus

It's about 11 AM on the East Coast in America right now, so if you are like this writer, Santa Claus has already come to your house, dropped off some gifts in your stocking, and helped himself to some milk and cookies before heading off to complete more of his rounds.

We know that Twitchy readers all still believe in Santa Claus because Twitchy readers are awesome.

The same cannot be said for crypto 'influencer' Tiffany Fong.

We're not sure why Fong is famous. To the best of our knowledge, her biggest accomplishment is falling for not one but TWO crypto schemes, the second one from the infamous Sam Bankman-Fried. Though to be fair, Fong did not fall for SBF's lies until AFTER he was arrested, when he tried to fool her into believing he wasn't the bad guy. She was so susceptible to his manipulation that she actually moved from Brooklyn out to San Francisco to be closer to him.

She is not someone who we would credit with a great deal of critical thinking. But on Christmas Eve, Fong decided to show the world how sophisticated she was by asking Twitter when everyone stopped believing in Santa.

how old were you when you stopped believing in santa? 🎅🏼 — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) December 24, 2024

BIG mistake, Tiffany. That's going to land you square on the naughty list.

Saying that you are too cool to believe in Santa Claus is something a teenager does. Fong is 29 years old. Moreover, judging by her tweets, she has never celebrated Christmas. It's not surprising then that she wouldn't believe in Santa Claus, but a big error in judgment to think that everyone else is just like her.

Community notes! Get on this! This chick is saying Santa isn’t real! https://t.co/OhHKMZXqLi — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) December 24, 2024

Oh, Community Notes is on it. At the time of this writing, there is a pending note saying that Santa is real and we can be sure of that because NORAD tracks him every year.

Heck, even the leftists at Sky News know that much.

Santa Claus has left the North Pole 🎄!



Watch Santa's journey as he delivers presents to children worldwide with the NORAD Santa Tracker 🎁🎄 https://t.co/KbbwM7t6Ce — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 24, 2024

NORAD also tracked the Chinese spy balloon and that was real. So, if they are tracking Santa, he is real too and so are all of his reindeer.

tf you talking about? https://t.co/NbEtx9KDhe — Magic Johnson Truther (@JCred) December 24, 2024

We get the sentiment, but we'll watch our language on Christmas Day because that naughty list never stops watching.

You know what happens to Santa deniers, don't you? Yep, a big lump of coal.

Much to the chagrin of Greta Thunberg. (But we hope she gets a whole wheelbarrow full of coal today.)

Haven't stopped. Santa is the spirit of Christmas! https://t.co/sIg08mZn0P — Andy Thomas (@11nole) December 24, 2024

Well, he's certainly one part of the spirit of Christmas, that's for sure. The birth of Christ is a pretty big part of it too.

Wait... Santa's not real? 😢 — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) December 24, 2024

Don't believe the lies! Santa is as real as every one of us.

It may not be blasphemy, but Fong is just as much of a thief of joy as everyone's least favorite fake scientist, Neil deGrasse Tyson.

I'm not there yet!🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bkv6DNyP84 — Sharp stick in the eye (@cary_casada) December 24, 2024

This is the way!

Santa is real and votes ! pic.twitter.com/Dqa9ZJ3IUN — Don McColl (@Don_Majestyk) December 24, 2024

HA.

We can't say whether or not he votes, but Santa does make America (and the world) 'great again' every year during his annual trip.

Not yet. Maybe next year.



One year I wavered, but Christmas morning I made coffee then sat down to check email and right there on top was an email From: Santa Claus. pic.twitter.com/0tnaUNEsTH — Mike W (@mustangmike53) December 25, 2024

Santa using email makes us a little bit sad, but everyone has to keep up with the times, we suppose.

I don't know what you're talking about! He's definitely coming to our house tonight. — John Glisson MAGA/MAHA/DOGE (@jglisson) December 24, 2024

And we hope he gave you a wonderful Christmas morning today.

Stopped….?

Nope, I still believe. We all get some amazing gifts throughout the year that prove Santa exists. You just have to take a moment to see them. — Sierra NV (@SierraNV75) December 25, 2024

Not every gift from Santa comes in wrapping paper and a bow. We can see the gifts from Santa on the smiling faces of every child on Christmas morning.

Good for you. And good for everyone who still believes in Santa Claus.

We think Rankin/Bass said it best. Or sang it best, anyway:

As the song says, if you are too old for Santa Claus, then you are too old for all the things that make life worthwhile.

Tiffany Fong may not get it, but we do at Twitchy and we know all of our readers do too.

'Just like love, he's always there, waiting to be missed.'