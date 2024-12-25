Political Pivot? Many Question ‘Young Turk’ Cenk Uygur’s Sudden Willingness to Talk with...
'The View' Panelist Says Problem for Dems Is That Gov't Won't Regulate Social Media

Doug P.  |  9:30 AM on December 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Harris-Walz campaign was one of the worst in recent memory, and yet there are some who believe the problem was that there wasn't a sufficient level of censorship on social media. The Left and media have lost control of the narrative, and their frustration is boiling over. They're blaming Elon Musk, of course.

That was a topic of discussion amongst the brain trust on ABC's "The View" this week, and at least one of the panelists concluded that there isn't enough censorship of social media (of course, the "misinformation" they're talking about very often turns out to be true): 

At the start of that clip Joy Behar unleashed some weapons grade self-unawareness by telling everybody to "think critically," because that's something you'll almost never see being done on "The View."

People in the media (and we use that term loosely in reference to "The View") who want more censorship are either self-loathing or not very bright -- perhaps a combination of both.

They know the only way their side can win is by censoring what they call "misinformation," which usually is merely factual information that harms the Democratic Party.

