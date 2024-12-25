'The View' Panelist Says Problem for Dems Is That Gov't Won't Regulate Social Media

The Harris-Walz campaign was one of the worst in recent memory, and yet there are some who believe the problem was that there wasn't a sufficient level of censorship on social media. The Left and media have lost control of the narrative, and their frustration is boiling over. They're blaming Elon Musk, of course.

That was a topic of discussion amongst the brain trust on ABC's "The View" this week, and at least one of the panelists concluded that there isn't enough censorship of social media (of course, the "misinformation" they're talking about very often turns out to be true):

Harris would've won "if we could regulate social media." pic.twitter.com/dwAmVfQg52 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 23, 2024

At the start of that clip Joy Behar unleashed some weapons grade self-unawareness by telling everybody to "think critically," because that's something you'll almost never see being done on "The View."

They say this without any recognition of the ramifications of the censorship they're asking for—and people clap.

These people are all useful idi0ts. — RC (@Pedlar7) December 23, 2024

People in the media (and we use that term loosely in reference to "The View") who want more censorship are either self-loathing or not very bright -- perhaps a combination of both.

It’s always about censorship for the Democrats https://t.co/o52wmS2dpu — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) December 24, 2024

They know the only way their side can win is by censoring what they call "misinformation," which usually is merely factual information that harms the Democratic Party.

All communism is about destruction therefore all communism requires lies at all times. That’s why communists have been more obsessed with controlling information than anyone else in history. And it’s why our media is the devil.



Without lies, there is no communism. Anywhere. https://t.co/1DctSVmws7 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 24, 2024

All they had to do was censor speech and jail or assassinate their opponent to win, duh https://t.co/MX3sGgaBJx — Samantha Bullock (@SamLBullock) December 24, 2024

Yet these same people think Trump is the "threat to democracy."