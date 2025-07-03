Pride Pavement Prohibited: SecTrans Sean Duffy Issues New Directive to All Fifty Governors

America didn't just survive another woke 'pride' month; we all but obliterated it. Sure, we had to witness some truly deplorable parades in blue cities like New York, but we can't remember a June where the celebration of gender ideology has been more muted. Even corporations turned their backs on the movement, with only a few of them changing their logos, and even fewer committing money to sponsor 'pride' events.

Sanity is winning and, if Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has his way, we'll see even fewer gaudy public displays in the future, at least on our roadways.

On July 1, Duffy issued a communication to every governor demanding that roads ONLY display signage on streets, intersections, and crosswalks that are necessary for safety and traffic control. Anything else is considered a distraction and a hazard.

The full letter is available below:

NEW: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to all 50 Governors demanding the state remove any political painting on the roads including rainbow crosswalks.



“Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork.” - @SecDuffy pic.twitter.com/pjVrZOrNr8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2025

This is clever on Duffy's part. He does not single out 'pride,' which would have the left screeching at him. He couches his demand as part of the SAFE ROADS initiative to reduce accidents and enhance safety on local roads.

That means ALL political messaging should be removed, be it 'pride,' Black Lives Matter, or other woke nonsense like Palestinian flags or anti-American graffiti

Duffy cannot ban this signage outright, but he also makes an implied, but not explicit, threat. He notes that states receive federal funding for highway safety and ends the letter by stating that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will be 'monitoring states' progress' in complying with his new SAFE ROADS direction.

I voted for this. https://t.co/ufLWPzm1Cy — SamFromSC Positive Joy😬🦮🇺🇸❤️ (@SamFromSC) July 3, 2025

I so voted for this. https://t.co/IkqIsLwiPe — Andsuplexesforall (@Suplexesforall) July 3, 2025

We all did. America is DONE with these ostentatious displays.

And we're also sick of people being prosecuted for 'hate crimes' if they dare leave skidmarks over the left's sacred cult symbols.

Anyone ever charged with crimes related to them need to be pardoned, have cases dismissed, and/or records expunged. — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) July 3, 2025

Absolutely.

Mayor Pete is crying and throwing up in a corner somewhere — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) July 3, 2025

HA. Yes, almost certainly.

Duffy’s right, keep politics off the pavement, keep drivers safe. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) July 3, 2025

FINALLY!!! I email the city of Pensacola weekly about removing black lives matter graffiti on one of our streets. It looks like trash. — Mabel (@MabelisStable) July 3, 2025

Drivers' eyes should be forward and alert, especially at intersections, where (as Duffy notes) a vast number of accidents take place. They shouldn't be looking down at rainbows on the pavement.

Literally exactly what I said a few years ago. Paintings of any kind on raids are a distraction and should have never been allowed, especially on crosswalks. https://t.co/zYPKB7cxpy — FreedomLady2020 (@FreedomNana60) July 3, 2025

Again, Duffy can't mandate the removal of the signage. To paraphrase Barack Obama, however, he has a carrot and he has a stick.

And he also has the backing of the President and millions of Americans who are fed up.

ThankQ Secretary Sean Duffy @SecDuffy, we appreciate this common sense action taken to restore normalcy to roadways and sidewalks, freeing them of LGBTQ propaganda in line with @POTUS Trump's EOs. — Not Op Cue (@NotOpCue) July 3, 2025

The grownups have returned and are cleaning out America of the filth ,illegal Aliens and the LGBTQRST crap. https://t.co/G52yePpWkN — robert (@NetHorn) July 3, 2025

Feels pretty good, doesn't it?

As we noted above, 'pride' month is already dying, along with all of woke culture. Even so, we're sure many governors will defy Duffy's letter, and they may or may not have to face restrictions on funding for that. Time will tell on that score.

But there is no question that, more and more, America is ready to take the rainbows off the streets and throw them in the dumpster of history where they belong.