NAP TIME: Hakeem Jeffries Puts Dems to Sleep While He Whines About the...
SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look...
The Babylon Bee Lists Ten More States that Have Announced Their Own Versions...
People in Airports Are Sobbing on Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Shoulders Over BBB
LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming
VIP
The 'Gender-Affirming Care' Bubble Has Burst
Teetering Tater: Brian Stelter Melts Down Over Paramount/CBS News Paying Out Millions to...
Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault
VIP
G/O Media Sells Off Its Woke Video Game Site in Fire Sale
Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention
The Lincoln Project Says That Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies
Double-Dose of Dem Delusion: Jim Acosta and James Carville Claim Trump Is Planning...
Fr. James Martin Scolds Trump Administration, Compares Alligator Alcatraz to Japanese Inte...
Three Days of No Work: Democrats Are Protesting Employers by Launching ‘The People’s...

Pride Pavement Prohibited: SecTrans Sean Duffy Issues New Directive to All Fifty Governors

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

America didn't just survive another woke 'pride' month; we all but obliterated it. Sure, we had to witness some truly deplorable parades in blue cities like New York, but we can't remember a June where the celebration of gender ideology has been more muted. Even corporations turned their backs on the movement, with only a few of them changing their logos, and even fewer committing money to sponsor 'pride' events. 

Advertisement

Sanity is winning and, if Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has his way, we'll see even fewer gaudy public displays in the future, at least on our roadways.

On July 1, Duffy issued a communication to every governor demanding that roads ONLY display signage on streets, intersections, and crosswalks that are necessary for safety and traffic control. Anything else is considered a distraction and a hazard. 

The full letter is available below: 

This is clever on Duffy's part. He does not single out 'pride,' which would have the left screeching at him. He couches his demand as part of the SAFE ROADS initiative to reduce accidents and enhance safety on local roads. 

That means ALL political messaging should be removed, be it 'pride,' Black Lives Matter, or other woke nonsense like Palestinian flags or anti-American graffiti

Duffy cannot ban this signage outright, but he also makes an implied, but not explicit, threat. He notes that states receive federal funding for highway safety and ends the letter by stating that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will be 'monitoring states' progress' in complying with his new SAFE ROADS direction. 

Recommended

SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look Tough With a Baseball Bat
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We all did. America is DONE with these ostentatious displays. 

And we're also sick of people being prosecuted for 'hate crimes' if they dare leave skidmarks over the left's sacred cult symbols. 

Absolutely. 

HA. Yes, almost certainly. 

Drivers' eyes should be forward and alert, especially at intersections, where (as Duffy notes) a vast number of accidents take place. They shouldn't be looking down at rainbows on the pavement. 

Advertisement

Again, Duffy can't mandate the removal of the signage. To paraphrase Barack Obama, however, he has a carrot and he has a stick.

And he also has the backing of the President and millions of Americans who are fed up.

Feels pretty good, doesn't it? 

As we noted above, 'pride' month is already dying, along with all of woke culture. Even so, we're sure many governors will defy Duffy's letter, and they may or may not have to face restrictions on funding for that. Time will tell on that score. 

Advertisement

But there is no question that, more and more, America is ready to take the rainbows off the streets and throw them in the dumpster of history where they belong. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER SEAN DUFFY WOKE LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look Tough With a Baseball Bat
Grateful Calvin
The Babylon Bee Lists Ten More States that Have Announced Their Own Versions of Alligator Alcatraz
Warren Squire
NAP TIME: Hakeem Jeffries Puts Dems to Sleep While He Whines About the Big Beautiful Bill (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
People in Airports Are Sobbing on Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Shoulders Over BBB
Brett T.
Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault
Brett T.
LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look Tough With a Baseball Bat Grateful Calvin
Advertisement