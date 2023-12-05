GHOUL Briahna Joy Gray DRAGGED for Saying Believe Women About Rape, Just Not Those Icky Jewish Women

We have to wonder what Bernie Sanders thinks of his former national press secretary saying we shouldn't believe Jewish women when it comes to being raped by terrorists. Especially when, you know, the majority of them were also murdered.

There is low, and then there is this ...

“Believe all women” was always an absurd overreach: woman should be heard, claims should be investigated, but evidence is required. The same is true of the allegations out of Israel.



But also, this isn’t a “believe women” scenario bc no female victims have offered testimony. https://t.co/a3Ku6gzY8L — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) December 5, 2023

Ummm ... what?

And whoo hoo, let's hear it (once again) for Community Notes!

Zionists are asking that we believe the uncorroborated eyewitness account of *men* who describe alleged rape victims in odd, fetishistic terms.



Shame on Israel for not seriously investigating claims of rape and collecting rape kits. pic.twitter.com/zbHfduQnev — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) December 5, 2023

Yes, it's all a PLOT by the zionists and stuff.

Shame on Israel, really?

Cripes, this broad needs to read something other than The New York Times and books with pictures in them.

The knots, they have to tie themselves into to continue dehumanizing Jews will never stop amazing me https://t.co/CHIo4fjZ5w — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 5, 2023

Not to mention:

Witnesses to the rapes have testified, but Briahna knows that the victims are all dead. Forensic evidence was collected. Hamas terrorists even brag about it and justify it because it was Jews.



How low does @briebriejoy have to stoop to disrespect these Jewish rape victims? — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 5, 2023

Hard to testify when you've been murdered as well, eh Briahna?

Just cut to the chase and admit you hate the Jews. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) December 5, 2023

It would be a lot simpler.

There are no words for how morally depraved you are. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 5, 2023

Because the majority of them were murdered you idiot. — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) December 5, 2023

BUT BUT BUT ... SHAME ON ISRAEL!

Oh, NOW it’s an absurd overreach. Okay. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) December 5, 2023

Have some shame pic.twitter.com/yD6hHXj44U — Guy Uoliel (@jewuner) December 5, 2023

You: “If they killed the woman after they raped her, we can’t believe her because she didn’t testify.”



Do you hear yourself, you absolute ghoul? — Deep Goat (@deepgoatdc) December 5, 2023

She does.

And she continues to agree with herself, ghoul and all.

