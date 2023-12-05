AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape...
GHOUL Briahna Joy Gray DRAGGED for Saying Believe Women About Rape, Just Not Those Icky Jewish Women

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on December 05, 2023
Twitter

We have to wonder what Bernie Sanders thinks of his former national press secretary saying we shouldn't believe Jewish women when it comes to being raped by terrorists. Especially when, you know, the majority of them were also murdered.

There is low, and then there is this ... 

Ummm ... what?

And whoo hoo, let's hear it (once again) for Community Notes!

Yes, it's all a PLOT by the zionists and stuff.

Shame on Israel, really?

Cripes, this broad needs to read something other than The New York Times and books with pictures in them.

Not to mention:

Hard to testify when you've been murdered as well, eh Briahna?

It would be a lot simpler.

BUT BUT BUT ... SHAME ON ISRAEL!

She does.

And she continues to agree with herself, ghoul and all.

