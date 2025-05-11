The Left Found Immigrants It DOESN'T Want! Al Sharpton Opposes Refugee Status for White South Africans

This is simply amazing.

After telling us for years that America needs to open its borders for every bad actor, possible Chinese spy, and foreign terrorist, the Left has found one group of people it doesn't want to welcome to the good old US of A: white South Africans.

These Afrikaners, also known as Boers, have been targeted by Black South African politicians and gangs, some of whom use a song 'Kill the Boer' as a rallying cry (never fear, the New York Times told us not to take it seriously, right after reporting on Jussie Smollett's racist-fueled MAGA hate crime attack in notorious red Chicago).

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who hadn't yet met an illegal he didn't want to have margaritas with, called the Trump Administration policy welcoming these actual prosecuted immigrants a 'sick global apartheid policy.'

Now Al Sharpton is chiming in, too.

WATCH:

GENOCIDE: Al Sharpton opposes granting refugee status to white South African farmers who are being killed based on the color of their in a genocide being promoted by South African political leaders. pic.twitter.com/yqAEP9Aeqf — @amuse (@amuse) May 10, 2025

Keep it up, Democrats. This is a great look for you.

Al was a whole lot less interested in due process when it involved people arrested for Jan. 6 involvement. — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) May 11, 2025

Or any time a White police officer is accused of shooting a Black suspect.

Wait a minute. I thought asylum was based on whether you were being persecuted in your own country. That's why we bring them here. Versus the people who are in ICE detention are actually criminals who break the law in America and come here illegally. But coming here legally. Oh… — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 11, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

They keep saying we wont have any farmers if we deport all the illegal immigrants, Crockett even doubled down on that by saying "we ain't picking cotton no more" implying we need illegal immigrants to do those types of jobs.



So why doesn't Sharpton want these farmers here? pic.twitter.com/ITAeHHIFcN — 🇺🇸TurtleNumber13 🐢 (@Turtlenumber13) May 10, 2025

An excellent point.

Sure he would be the first to stick out his neck to say that. This is not going to fare well for the internet cannot be erased. Good job. — Belladonna (@HaKk75jx48jq) May 11, 2025

The Left is really doing a bang-up job, no?

The world‘s most famous race baitor doesn’t want white Christian refugees coming to the US to escape genocide? Shocker. — F3 Karma (@f3_karma) May 10, 2025

Yes.

Also, not a shocker.

Let us know when he's paid his back taxes. — GardenLuvPatriot (@JeanGardenLuv) May 11, 2025

It's amazing he gets to have a cushy job on MSNBC and not pay his back taxes.

We thought no one was above the law.

Al is still the racist he always was https://t.co/iLHrzOBN3q — Anarcho-Catholic (@philfCAL) May 11, 2025

And always will be.

Exposed: migrants must only be a specific color,,, or at least should be one specific color… got it. Tough to keep up to these constant shifting rules… https://t.co/IHxeX6M4G6 — Wes Earl (@WesEarlHouck) May 11, 2025

That's the purpose of the Left's perpetual game of Calvinball: there are no rules.

This is how you know none of it is real. https://t.co/bfhN2u0tPX — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 10, 2025

Exactly. Everything the Left does is political performative garbage.

