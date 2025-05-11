MOTHER'S DAY: Watch Actor Walton Goggins Honor His Mom In Touching SNL Monologue
The Left Found Immigrants It DOESN'T Want! Al Sharpton Opposes Refugee Status for White South Africans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 11, 2025
Twitchy

This is simply amazing.

After telling us for years that America needs to open its borders for every bad actor, possible Chinese spy, and foreign terrorist, the Left has found one group of people it doesn't want to welcome to the good old US of A: white South Africans.

These Afrikaners, also known as Boers, have been targeted by Black South African politicians and gangs, some of whom use a song 'Kill the Boer' as a rallying cry (never fear, the New York Times told us not to take it seriously, right after reporting on Jussie Smollett's racist-fueled MAGA hate crime attack in notorious red Chicago).

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who hadn't yet met an illegal he didn't want to have margaritas with, called the Trump Administration policy welcoming these actual prosecuted immigrants a 'sick global apartheid policy.'

Now Al Sharpton is chiming in, too.

WATCH:

Keep it up, Democrats. This is a great look for you.

Or any time a White police officer is accused of shooting a Black suspect.

That's (D)ifferent.

An excellent point.

The Left is really doing a bang-up job, no?

Yes.

Also, not a shocker.

It's amazing he gets to have a cushy job on MSNBC and not pay his back taxes.

We thought no one was above the law.

And always will be.

That's the purpose of the Left's perpetual game of Calvinball: there are no rules.

Exactly. Everything the Left does is political performative garbage.

