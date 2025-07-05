Black Magic Woman? Artist Records Herself Stabbing Handmade Trump and Vance ‘Voodoo’ Dolls...
Mr. Doodle: Doodling Dude Has Turned the Inside of His England Mansion into His Personal Canvas (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on July 05, 2025
A successful artist in Kent, England, has taken his job home with him. Sam Cox, known to many as Mr. Doodle, has turned the entire inside of his mansion into his personal canvas to doodle on.

Check it out. (WATCH)

It’s neat, but it’s a lot to take in.

Here’s Mr. Doodle in action, doodling his entire home in another time-lapse video. (WATCH)

It took him two years to finish.

Here’s Mr. Doodle giving a lengthy, guided tour of his home, explaining his inspirations for each room. (WATCH)

That’s the complaint most commenters have.

Many say the doodles make it hard to focus, and the eye strain hurts their head.

It certainly doesn’t feel like a stress-free environment. It seems like it would be the opposite.

The project has many posters discussing the mental health applications of visualizing and creating such a sprawling work.

That’s a possibility.

A few commenters appreciate the artistic aspects of all the doodling, but the majority express a negative feeling about the whole thing.

That seems like the consensus. If they owned the home, they’d paint over all the doodles immediately.

