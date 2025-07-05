Mr. Doodle: Doodling Dude Has Turned the Inside of His England Mansion into His Personal Canvas (WATCH)

A successful artist in Kent, England, has taken his job home with him. Sam Cox, known to many as Mr. Doodle, has turned the entire inside of his mansion into his personal canvas to doodle on.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Sam Cox, also known as Mr. Doodle, spent two years transforming his 12-room mansion in Kent into a surreal, doodle-covered masterpiece. Every surface, including walls, floors, furniture, and appliances, is covered in black and white doodles



pic.twitter.com/9Z8FU5Wn6N — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 5, 2025

Aesthetically - I don't like it, my head hurts.

From an artistic point of view, it's cool. — JustAnotherUser_4 🇺🇦 Rupert Lowe 4 PM 2029 (@JAU_4) July 5, 2025

It’s neat, but it’s a lot to take in.

Here’s Mr. Doodle in action, doodling his entire home in another time-lapse video. (WATCH)

This is Mr. Doodle on Instagram, he doodled his entire house! pic.twitter.com/BIx6CNlIQv — 🥀_ Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) October 2, 2022

This is art and dedication — MohitoLewis (@mohitolewis) July 5, 2025

It took him two years to finish.

Here’s Mr. Doodle giving a lengthy, guided tour of his home, explaining his inspirations for each room. (WATCH)

Mr Doodle (Sam Cox) e “The Doodle House”

Ci abitereste? pic.twitter.com/XKfMxc5W3b — danman (@DanMan_010101) July 5, 2025

Creative in a way but that would give me a headache. — Mr.Ineffable (@MisterIneffable) July 5, 2025

That’s the complaint most commenters have.

Many say the doodles make it hard to focus, and the eye strain hurts their head.

Imagine your own home making you feel dizzy 24/7. — Pedestrian (@jimyenz) July 5, 2025

I was thinking the same. Hahahahahah it would put a strain on the eyes for sure. — AmmaraTj (@UmaTj77) July 5, 2025

😭😭 I just said I’ll have a headache living there 😭😭😭😭 — Tony Bravo Snoww☃️☃️ (@kingmoniibanks) July 5, 2025

It certainly doesn’t feel like a stress-free environment. It seems like it would be the opposite.

The project has many posters discussing the mental health applications of visualizing and creating such a sprawling work.

Mr. Doodle's mansion project was funded by his successful art sales and brand collaborations, making it a commercially viable endeavor. The transformation has been both celebrated and critiqued, sparking discussions on art and mental health boundaries. 😳 — Pamela (@Purebliss33) July 5, 2025

Tell me you have OCD without having OCD — Coperto (@coperto_web3) July 5, 2025

Mr. Schizophrenia — VALL (@VALLinitiative) July 5, 2025

That dude is on the spectrum. — Full Name (@marrtw) July 5, 2025

That’s a possibility.

A few commenters appreciate the artistic aspects of all the doodling, but the majority express a negative feeling about the whole thing.

Advertisement

This is so cool — Dr_0ptimu$ (@Dr0ptimus_Prime) July 5, 2025

God awful. — Corinne Hilger (@CreativelyOn) July 5, 2025

Free acid trips — Jay Mitchell (@JMitchreal) July 5, 2025

OPPRESSIVE — Tom Umland (@waldland) July 5, 2025

Imagine coming home drunk to that — Seán Mc (@SeanDubIreland) July 5, 2025

Coming home sober to that everyday doesn't bear thinking about...I think you'd need a drink....😬 🍻 — Catherine ❤️🐈‍⬛🎨📚 (@Catherine1J) July 5, 2025

Sorry too busy — just lil old me (@gotmoxieJB) July 5, 2025

That seems like the consensus. If they owned the home, they’d paint over all the doodles immediately.