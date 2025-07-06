Hakeem Jeffries Pivots When Asked About Zohran Mamdani Checking 'Black' on His College...
VIP
Gringos Out! Rioting Mexicans Want Americans to Leave Their Country Because They’re Steali...
Mr. Doodle: Doodling Dude Has Turned the Inside of His England Mansion into...
Dem Jamie Raskin Seems to Say the LA Riots Were both Peaceful and...
Professor Giddy About Dismantling the US to Seek a World of Justice, Equality,...
One Year Flashback: Biden’s Post-Debate 'Rehab Tour' Goes Down in Flames Like the...
Scott Jennings Says Rich Liberals Who Can Afford to Leave Voted for Mamdani
VIP
Leftists Love Exploiting Our Suffering
VIP
German Mayor Blames Hot Weather for Syrian Migrants Molesting Young Girls in Pool
Like Father, Like Son: Video of Zohran Mamdani’s Father Shows the Nut Doesn’t...
Chubby Woman Is Ready to Fight, Doesn't Care If People Abuse SNAP Benefits
'We'll Take Care of It:' President Trump Talks to Reporters About Aid for...
Elon Musk Announces Formation of America Party to Give You Back Your Freedom
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Leftist Loon Morgan J Freeman Working on...

Black Magic Woman? Artist Records Herself Stabbing Handmade Trump and Vance ‘Voodoo’ Dolls on TikTok

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on July 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jo McCulty, Ohio State University

The Democrat Party has no earthly answer for President Donald Trump or Vice President JD Vance, so it’s no surprise that at least one member is seeking a seemingly supernatural one. A knitting artist recently recorded herself sticking needles into her handmade Trump and Vance dolls on TikTok. Looks like she has dolls for Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ron DeSantis, too. 

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Woman films herself making and stabbing President Trump and JD Vance dolls for her 70,000 followers.

"A little stress relief," said self-proclaimed 'She/Her' "DeesKnots" on TikTok.

Pew Research finds that 56% of young liberal white women have been diagnosed by a doctor or healthcare provider with a mental health condition.

Here’s the 'witchy woman' taking a stab at some political 'black magic.' (WATCH)

We’re sure she’s a hoot at her local knitting circle.

Commenters say the woman is obsessed and needs a mental health intervention.

Recommended

Chubby Woman Is Ready to Fight, Doesn't Care If People Abuse SNAP Benefits
Brett T.
Advertisement

There is a mental health crisis in America for women who identify as liberal/Democrat.

Commenters say she should be using her talent for something positive and constructive.

That sounds like a win-win situation. Seriously, she looks like she needs to get some help.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chubby Woman Is Ready to Fight, Doesn't Care If People Abuse SNAP Benefits
Brett T.
Hakeem Jeffries Pivots When Asked About Zohran Mamdani Checking 'Black' on His College Application
Warren Squire
Mr. Doodle: Doodling Dude Has Turned the Inside of His England Mansion into His Personal Canvas (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Professor Giddy About Dismantling the US to Seek a World of Justice, Equality, and Peace
Brett T.
One Year Flashback: Biden’s Post-Debate 'Rehab Tour' Goes Down in Flames Like the Hindenburg
Warren Squire
Gringos Out! Rioting Mexicans Want Americans to Leave Their Country Because They’re Stealing Their Casas
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chubby Woman Is Ready to Fight, Doesn't Care If People Abuse SNAP Benefits Brett T.
Advertisement