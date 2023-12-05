WaPo's Union Asking X NOT to Read ANY WaPo Content During Their Dec 7 Walkout Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

WaPo's Union has planned a walkout for December 7.

Yes, they have a union. Who knew?

We made the same face.

A letter to our dedicated readers:



On Dec. 7, we ask you to respect our walkout by not crossing the picket line: For 24 hours, please do not engage with any Post content. That includes our print + online news stories, podcasts, videos, games and recipes. https://t.co/XTxD97lAWu — Washington Post Guild (@PostGuild) December 5, 2023

From their letter:

Now, we are applying those core principles to our workplace. For 18 months, members of our union, the Post Guild, have sought to negotiate a fairer contract for us all. But management has refused to bargain in good faith and repeatedly — and illegally — shut down negotiations over key issues, such as pay equity, raises that keep pace with inflation and our competitors, remote work policies, mental health supports, and a buyout package that seeks to reduce our workforce by 10 percent. That’s why, on Dec. 7, Washington Post workers are going on strike for 24 hours. Taking this historic action is not a decision we came to lightly. We take seriously the impact it will have on the people, issues and communities we cover. Since our last contract, Post journalists have covered two wars, an insurrection, a pandemic, gun violence in America, climate disasters, two presidential campaigns and more. We brought you perspectives that opened minds, advice that made hard decisions easier and stories that delighted even on difficult days. We kept printing during a global health crisis and made sure the news reached you, wherever you were. Our work has won international acclaim and coveted awards and made The Post lucrative again. Then our former publisher’s bad business decisions squandered our profits. Instead of executives bearing the weight of this mismanagement, The Post repeatedly made workers pay the price. In the last year, the company has laid off nearly 40 people. If buyouts don’t net another 240 cuts, Post leaders warned more layoffs will come.

Since their last contract, they've done their job. Sorta.

That's sort of how it works.

But hey, what do we know?

Just GUESS how this is going over:

Don't threaten me with a good time. https://t.co/jSPuONYpfm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 5, 2023

Ouch.

It doesn't get any better, trust us.

We're laughing at you, not with you — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) December 5, 2023

I will be clicking on every WaPo article I can. Learn to code — DistrictAI (@districtai) December 5, 2023

We're not sure we'd click on every WaPo article because that might cause some sort of mental illness but we definitely won't be avoiding them.

You don’t deserve anyone’s sympathy or respect. Try doing actual journalism instead of propaganda on behalf of evil. — Mark 🥓🥓🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) December 5, 2023

You guys doing a hunger strike too? — Retired (@_early_retired) December 5, 2023

Yeah.

Not seeing a whole lot of support or solidarity in the replies.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.