Dude Dodged a BULLET: Conservative Guy Shares CRAY-CRAY Message From Lefty Woman on Dating App and LOL

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Twitchy programming to bring you something that is just outright and straight-up funny. Sure, there is of course a political undertone (and we're 'owning the libs' as usual), but this is a little bit different from our usual fare.

Seems this gent tried to connect with a fellow Star Trek fan on a dating app and it went about as well as you'd expect when dealing with a woman on the Left.

Look at this:

She said she liked Star Trek, I said me too, our values can’t be far apart, I got a novel of Reeeeeeeeeeeeee back. This is all timer 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kc4I65eTG2 — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) December 5, 2023

YIIIIIIIIKES.

And HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Also Roddenberry’s vision was ratings, and profit ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) December 5, 2023

That was...quite the read. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 5, 2023

Wasn't it?

You just KNOW she's a hoot at birthday parties and family events.

Live long and prosper I guess lol — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) December 5, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

When you had the perfect response available? pic.twitter.com/K76jwsbioo — Bobby Fricke (@FrickeBobby87) December 5, 2023

I can’t imagine why she’s single — ThisGirl (@Sooner_Bred13) December 5, 2023

Right?

She seems like a total sweetheart.

It is an entire mystery why a man hasn't already snatched her up. — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) December 5, 2023

I can fix her. — Is Max Nordau in jail yet? (@IsMNordauInJail) December 5, 2023

Bro.

No.

Peace be with you. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) December 5, 2023

Annnnd now we're dead.

