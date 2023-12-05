Dick Durbin Wants to Build an Army of Illegal Immigrants
Trump, DeSantis ... Heck SANTA, I Don't Really Care as Long as Biden...
AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape...
Digging Into Kamala Harris' Latest Word Salad You'll Find Something Rather Troublesome
We Didn't Think It Was Possible but Liz Cheney Just UPPED Her SUCKAGE...
GHOUL Briahna Joy Gray DRAGGED for Saying Believe Women About Rape, Just Not...
Private, Christian Hillsdale College Stands FAST in the Face of Federal Bullying via...
And Here We GOOO: Former Capitol Police Officer Just NUKED the Left's J6...
Something STRANGE is Afoot --> So, About That Explosion in Arlington, VA ......
Rome Falls a Second Time: Dick Durbin Proposes Letting Illegal Immigrants Into the...
Sky News Presenter Tells IDF Spokesman Palestinians Have No Power to Charge Their...
Two Defendants Who Burned Down a Wendy's for BLM Will Pay $500 Fine
Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden Is 'Turbocharging' the Speed of Climate Action Here and...
Large Group of Chinese Nationals Crosses Illegally Into California

Dude Dodged a BULLET: Conservative Guy Shares CRAY-CRAY Message From Lefty Woman on Dating App and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on December 05, 2023
Twitchy

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Twitchy programming to bring you something that is just outright and straight-up funny. Sure, there is of course a political undertone (and we're 'owning the libs' as usual), but this is a little bit different from our usual fare. 

Advertisement

Seems this gent tried to connect with a fellow Star Trek fan on a dating app and it went about as well as you'd expect when dealing with a woman on the Left.

Look at this:

YIIIIIIIIKES.

And HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Wasn't it?

You just KNOW she's a hoot at birthday parties and family events.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right?

She seems like a total sweetheart.

Bro.

No.

Recommended

AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape Jewish Women on Oct. 7
Sam J.
Advertisement

Annnnd now we're dead.

======================================================================

Related:

AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape Jewish Women on Oct. 7

We Didn't Think it was Possible But Liz Cheney Just UPPED Her SUCKAGE Even More With This 'Threat'

GHOUL Briahna Joy Gray DRAGGED for Saying Believe Women About Rape, Just Not Those Icky Jewish Women

Private, Christian Hillsdale College Stands FAST in the Face of Federal Bullying via Title IX Lawsuit

And Here We GOOO: Former Capitol Police Officer Just NUKED the Left's J6 'Insurrection' Claims (Listen)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CONSERVATIVE LEFT MAN WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape Jewish Women on Oct. 7
Sam J.
We Didn't Think It Was Possible but Liz Cheney Just UPPED Her SUCKAGE Even More With This 'Threat'
Sam J.
GHOUL Briahna Joy Gray DRAGGED for Saying Believe Women About Rape, Just Not Those Icky Jewish Women
Sam J.
Something STRANGE is Afoot --> So, About That Explosion in Arlington, VA ... Here's the CREEPY Deets
Sam J.
And Here We GOOO: Former Capitol Police Officer Just NUKED the Left's J6 'Insurrection' Claims (Listen)
Sam J.
Private, Christian Hillsdale College Stands FAST in the Face of Federal Bullying via Title IX Lawsuit
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AG Hamilton Brings ALL THE RECEIPTS for Ghouls Claiming Hamas DID NOT Rape Jewish Women on Oct. 7 Sam J.
Advertisement